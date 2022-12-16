Danielle Gaudet has been a long lasting member of the Reading community since kindergarten. She has attended Barrows Elementary School, Walter S. Parker Middle School, and Reading Memorial High School. When asked about who she is to the RMHS community, she states, “I definitely go very unnoticed, but I enjoy making it through the day quietly. Even Ms. Buckley thought I was one of the Swiss exchange students!”
Danielle shares that the most exciting moment in her high school years was touring Johnson and Wales. She shares, “It opened my eyes that there was more than sitting in a classroom. It gave me a feeling that I was where I am supposed to be. I’ve never been more excited for myself.”
Danielle has been involved in POWIR club since junior year. She is also a proud member of the French club, which she has attended since junior year as well.
With Danielle’s consistent hard work, she was an honor roll student for all four years of high school. For this year, Danielle’s classes include Film and Literature, Horror and Fear, Child Development, World War II, AP French, Epidemic Diseases, and Pre Calculus. One of Danielle’s favorite classes was Physics with Mr. Farrin. She also shares that she is grateful for her French teacher, Madame McSorley. She states, “She encouraged me to continue with French and always creates a safe and comfortable environment.”
Danielle also wants to share some thanks to some special people. She said, “I would like to thank my mom and dad, they are very supportive and excited for what I want to do in college. I would also like to thank myself for keeping my best interests in check, I am such a people pleaser and I am very proud of who I have become.”
Outside of school, Danielle has worked for Mahoney’s Garden Center, a store that sells plants, fertilizer, fountains and a large selection of lawn and garden products. She now works at Yard House, a modern American restaurant, as a hostess. In her free time she enjoys baking, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.
Danielle shares what she will remember the most about high school. She states, “I’ll remember that sometimes friends are not always meant to be forever. People change and that is okay, but it is important to do things for yourself. I have learned a lot in the past few years and I want to remember that I made it through very hard times and sometimes you need to do what is best for you.”
Some quick fun facts about Danielle are that her favorite foods are pasta and Oreo ice cream. Joe Keery is her favorite actor. Joyland by Steven King is her favorite book. She shares that her favorite quote is “I’ll go if I don’t have to talk,” by Elaine Benes from Seinfeld and that her favorite movie is Lady Bird.
In the future, Danielle will be attending Johnson and Wales University. She will be majoring in Baking and Pastry.
Danielle resides on Vine Street with her parents, Dan and Andrea Gaudet.
