By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - In a major policy shift that will drastically reduce the work burden being shouldered by school nurses, Reading on Monday shifted to an at-home testing model in the place of the district’s in-person ‘test and stay’ program.
School officials notified the broader community last week about the transition, which will enable the school system to abandon mandated contact-tracing requirements that were linked to the previous in-house version of the testing initiative.
“We will continue with our symptomatic and pooled testing programs and will discontinue our ‘test and stay’ program, except in high risk situations as determined by our nurses. In place of our ‘test and stay’ program, we will offer at-home test kits for our staff and students,” Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski advised parents in a recent email.
“With these new protocols, contact tracing for in-school contacts will no longer be necessary. We plan to implement these new protocols starting on Monday, Feb. 7. At-home kits will be sent home in backpacks to those families who have opted in to this program,” continued the superintendent.
The shift towards an at-home alternative for the test-and-stay protocol comes as the so-called “Omicron” variant of COVID-19 has already infected hundreds of local students and educators since Christmas break.
With the latest state data suggesting that the latest case surge is now starting to burn itself out, officials from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) advised superintendents late last month about the optional change to an at-home testing method.
Under the new format, exhausted nursing staff will no longer be required to conduct contact-tracing procedures in the event that a student tests positive for COVID-19 via a home test.
However, parents will still be asked to report any positive results for DESE reporting purposes.
“Under this guidance, districts and schools may select a new option within the testing program to provide weekly at-home rapid antigen tests to students and staff and discontinue contact tracing and the Test and Stay protocol,” State Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley advised local superintendents in a Jan. 31 advisory.
“DESE and DPH recommend that districts select this new option, and if they choose to implement it, they must notify their local board of health. Districts and schools that choose to maintain Test and Stay will continue contact tracing and will not be eligible to receive rapid antigen at-home tests,” added Riley.
Because the state eliminated all remote teaching options last summer, the test-and-stay program was introduced by state officials in September in an attempt to prevent mass absences due to newly detected COVID-19 infections.
Under the COVID-19 prevention protocols in effect at the start of school last fall, whenever a student or staff member came down with COVID-19, all close contacts - which in a school setting is defined as any person who sits within a six-foot distance of that COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or longer - were also required to quarantine at home for at least seven days.
Those who remained asymptomatic for that entire period and also tested negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test were then allowed return back to school on the eight day.
To minimize absences due to those guidelines, the test-and-stay program allowed close contacts to remain in school by taking a BinaxNow antigen tests for a week. So long as those tests came back negative, participants who opted into the program were allowed to stay in the building throughout the quarantine period.
According to local school officials, the results of the test-and-stay initiative confirmed long-held assertions that COVID-19 infections are not originating from within school settings.
“[I]t is important to note that statewide over 98.6% of test-and-stay tests have produced negative results, pointing to limited in-school transmission within close contacts,” Milaschewski explained to parents in last week’s COVID-19 protocol update.
“We have observed minimal in-school transmission in RPS and shifting away from ‘test and stay’ will allow our schools to focus on the other forms of testing and provide our families and staff with consistent access to tests at home,” he added. “We feel confident that this new testing approach will continue to ensure the safety of our students and staff while reducing the operational challenges presented through ‘test and stay.’”
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 26, 809 local students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to DESE reports. The height of the latest surge involving local school populations occurred between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12, when nearly 517 cases were linked to pupils and staff members.
