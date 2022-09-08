READING – The School Committee has scheduled two meetings, including a gathering tonight, to consider their accepted invitation to apply for state reimbursement to build a new school at the Killam School site.
Tonight’s initial meeting is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the RMHS Library, while the follow up discussion is set for Sept. 15.
The Sept. 8 meeting will be held with the Permanent Building Committee/ Killam School Building Committee and will seek public input on proposed plans for the site.
The second meeting on September 15 will focus on an article to be placed on the November Town Meeting warrant as part of the process to obtain a funding commitment from the state for the school project.
According to the school administration the project will correct numerous space deficiencies for programs at the 420 student school and correct extensive physical deficiencies at the building, which was built in 1967 and is the lone school which has not been renovated.
At the most recent meeting of the School Committee last week Principal Sarah Leveque told the committee they were “doing the best we can with what we have”.
School Com. member Tom Wise added the physical plant problems include holding classes in the gym locker rooms and spaces such as the auditorium stage and areas that were originally intended to be closets. He said enrollment numbers were not the problem, the lack of space for program needs was the issue.
The committee was also frustrated by the lack of up to date cost estimates in part due to the 40-year high in inflation and enrollment studies which did not account for home mortgage hikes, employment rates and inflation when estimating future enrollment and population numbers for Reading.
It is expected that the new Killam School will also include space for the RISE Preschool which is currently housed at Reading Memorial High School.
School Committee meetings are held in the RMHS Library at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.
