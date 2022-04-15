To the Reading community, Megan Gorman is a caring, hardworking, and independent person. In her previous years, she has attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and Reading Memorial High School. One of her friends shared, “Megan is a very sweet person, and she is someone anyone can count on for help.”
Throughout her high school years, Megan has made many memories.
She shares, “I will probably remember the Covid-19 pandemic the most. It was so unexpected and disrupted our lives for over 2 years. It was a really strange thing to have to experience and it really took a huge part of our high school experience away. We left in March of sophomore year and didn’t even see each other's faces again until February of Senior year. Online school was such a huge adjustment and was really difficult to deal with being home so much and having such a lack of socialization.”
She also shares that her most exciting moment was from cheerleading.
She notes, “Winning Leagues for cheerleading in the fall was a really exciting moment. I have cheered for 10 years and this was my last year doing it. My team worked so hard at this routine and it felt really good being able to get a league title my senior year. We won leagues last season too and it was really awesome to keep the streak going.”
During her high school years, Megan was involved in the Us Against Bullying Club. She would attend meetings to make posters and do presentations. As a senior, she is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Megan was also part of the Varsity Cheerleading team as a back spot. When she was younger, Megan was involved in the All-Star Cheerleading which was more intense, and she traveled around New England for competitions. Besides cheerleading, Megan played on the RMHS Lacrosse team during her freshman and junior year where she played defense.
In school, Megan takes a variety of courses. She shares that her favorite past class was Horror.
She states, “It was a new class and I wanted to try it out. I thought it was really interesting how we learned about different types of horror and learned about the tactics that directors used to make things scarier. It made me realize how much I actually love watching horror movies.”
For this year, Megan’s classes include Advanced Placement Spanish, Honors World Issues, Horror, Story Writing, Anatomy and Physiology, Introduction to Calculus, and Unified PE.
Throughout her high school career, Megan shared that there was one class that influenced her development.
She notes, “My anatomy and physiology class has made a huge impact on me. It helped me realize I really want to work in health care in the future and it showed me that I would actually be really good at it. I find that class so interesting and I have already learned so much that I will be able to use it in the future. I can't wait until I can use the information I have learned and make it a tool I can use to help others in the future.”
Megan is also a grateful person. She said, “I would like to thank my parents because they have played a big role in my life and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. My mom inspired me to follow in her footsteps and become a nurse.”
In her free time, Megan likes to work out and go to the gym. She shares that she also likes to hang out with her friends and go on drives with them.
Megan also keeps herself busy by working. She has previously worked at Cal’s Creamery and Cal’s Brick Oven Pizza in Reading. Recently, she got a job working at Winchester Hospital.
In the past, Megan has been a volunteer demonstrator for Reading Pop Warner. She has also volunteered to coach cheerleaders to help them become more experienced cheerleaders. She shares, “I think that it is really important to me to volunteer for Pop Warner. Growing up I participated in it too and made so many friends throughout my time. I was a coach for my sister and I think it's really important that I can be there for her in as many ways as I can. By coaching these girls I’ve created a bond with them and love them like they are all my little sisters. I want to inspire them and be a role model that they can look up to.”
Some quick fun facts about Megan is that her favorite food is french fries and her favorite dessert is ice cream. Her favorite actor and actress are John Krasinsky and Blake Lively. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is her favorite movie. Megan’s favorite restaurant is Gaetano's Restaurant. Megan’s favorite quote is said by Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
In the future, Megan plans on majoring in Nursing. In the fall, Megan will be attending Elon University.
Megan resides on James Road with her parents, Amy and John Gorman. Her siblings are Matt (19) and Ella (11).
