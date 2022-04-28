READING - Town Meeting representatives fended off an effort by parking fee critics to strip away the funding needed to install new kiosks in two Reading Center parking lots.
Spending nearly two-hours debating the issue at the opening night of the annual assembly on Monday night, Town Meeting representatives ultimately voted overwhelmingly against the effort to zero out the $110,000 line-item from Reading’s annual capital budget.
“I [don’t think] we should be charging residents to park in town. I’d like to amend the warrant to remove the budget item. I think it will hurt some of the businesses up there,” said Precinct 2 representative Mark Ventura, who led the attempt to pull the kiosk line-item through a formal amendment.
“I agree with Mr. Ventura. You’re never going to solve the parking problem in Reading. Route 28 was built finished in 1930 and in 1931, people started complaining about speeding and the lack of parking in the downtown,” later quipped Town Meeting member Bill Brown.
Technically, even with the kiosk money, the downtown parking enforcement plan can’t go into effect without a vote of Reading’s Select Board, which is largely expected to vote in favor of that policy decision during their next meeting on May 3.
The kiosk funding was included in Reading’s annual three-year capital budget, or Article 4, which sought an extra $700,000 for downtown sewer line maintenance work, various software and technology needs, the parking kiosks, and a major water main repair project by Walker’s Brook Drive this fiscal year.
Another $800,000 in spending is proposed for various capital projects in FY’23.
However, besides a few quick remarks and questions about other line-items, debate over Article 4 centered almost exclusively upon the kiosks and a Parking Advisory Recommendation Committee (PARC) proposal to begin charging anywhere from $1 to $5 an hour for spaces in the two municipal lots.
Specifically, according to Town Administrator Fidel Maltez, Article 4 would essentially jump-start the new era of downtown parking enforcement by funding the acquisition of four solar-powered parking kiosks for the municipal lots behind CVS Pharmacy and off of Brande Court. Also included in the town’s annual operating budget will be an extra $4,268 to boost the hours of the police department’s new parking enforcement officer, who was just hired two weeks ago for a 28-hour a week position.
According to Deputy Reading Police Chief Christine Amendola, the extra four hours will be spent exclusively patrolling the downtown lots.
“He doesn’t have to go around looking at slips [of paper sitting on each vehicle’s dashboard],” explained Amendola, who added that parking scofflaws will be assessed a $20 fine. “Part of this technology includes a handheld device that will show him who’s over time.”
Under a proposal floated just last week by the Reading Parking Advisory Recommendations Committee (PARC), residents looking to utilize the municipal lots would be able to park for free for up to one hour, but would be charged for leaving their vehicles any longer.
Established about a year ago to figure out a way to increase the turnover of parking spaces in and around Reading Center, PARC argues the enforcement is the best way to solve a decades-long issue that is only becoming worse as new developments crop up across the downtown.
Maltez explained the idea is not to generate revenue for the community, but rather to penalize individuals, such as local business employees and MBTA commuters, who are hogging spaces in the municipal lots for hours at a time.
“What is being presented [by PARC] is the following: Up to one hour would be free and up to four hours would be $1 per hour. More than four hours in those two lots would cost $5 per hour,” added the town administrator.
“My understanding is the main issue with parking downtown is [poor] turnover. So the kiosk is really a way to change behaviors,” Maltez explained. “We don’t think it will be a revenue generator, but we do think it will really encourage residents and visitors to not park in these lots for eight hours.”
Other supporters of the kiosk program included Select Board Chair Mark Dockser and Precinct 6 representative Larry Berman. According to Berman, since PARC consists of various downtown stakeholders, he believed residents should at least experiment with the proposed enforcement initiative.
“This is the first time we’ve actually had a solution,” said Berman, who agreed that the parking issues plaguing the downtown area have existed for decades. “The town got all the stakeholders together and they all agreed on something. We should honor those volunteer hours and give this a try.”
Acknowledging that downtown parking has been a long-standing issue, Precinct 5 representative Vanessa Alvarado questioned whether the issuance of parking tickets would have the unintended consequence of discouraging visitors from coming to Reading.
Referring to previous comments made by Ventura, who predicted he himself would stop frequenting Reading Center, Alvarado suggested Reading Center simply wasn’t a popular enough destination to warrant a $110,000 parking kiosk expense.
“I’m concerned about the cost of this installation as well as the ongoing financial commitment to staffing costs [for enforcement],” she remarked. “Frankly, we’re not a city and we’re not Andover with little boutiques. We really struggle to get people to come to Reading.”
