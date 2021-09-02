READING – To simplify Tuesday’s three-hour meeting at the library, a question. If you found a $50 bill on the sidewalk, how would you spend it?
In this case, the Select Board, Finance Committee, School Committee and town officials met Tuesday night to decide how to spend more than $7 million dollars it received in Federal Covid funds. A bigger number for sure, but with the same question. How would you spend it?
After Finance Committee chair Ed Ross gaveled the meeting to order, Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom began the discussion by explaining where the money came from and the rules for spending it.
The town and schools have received (or expect to receive) roughly $12.4 million in Federal Covid funds, with almost $4.5 million from the CARES Act. That CARES money is split between the town and schools and it has already been spent or is spoken for. But $7.6 million of the $12.4 is American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The ARPA was signed into law in March and provides resources to local governments to respond to the public health emergency caused by Covid-19.
In general, the $7.6 million is one-time funding for one-time expenses. For example, it cannot be used for annual expenses like adding a Sustainability Director to deal with climate change. The ARPA money (officially $7,592,234) was up for grabs Tuesday night.
As for the rules, the money must be spent on something related to Covid-19. Which meant Tuesday wasn’t a night to spend the money but rather a meeting to discuss how to eventually spend it.
Angstrom said it was a night to “introduce the topic and start thinking about how our community was affected by the pandemic. Everything should be pointed back to the impact of Covid.”
Finance Committee member Mark Zarrow asked if there was a list of potential projects and was told no. But as the night went on, there were many suggestions.
With part of the spending rules targeting water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, Select Board member Chris Haley asked if the Auburn Street water tank replacement was a potential fit but Angstrom said the tank was, “a little bit outside what I was thinking.”
The water tank was also a source for a later discussion.
Town Manager Bob LeLacheur told the room that the expected cost increase to the project of $1.5 million was off by $1 million. The new increase of $2.5 million was due to bad timing and the cost of steel. Because the increased cost of the project was the driving force for the September Special Town Meeting, and because the plan was to ask for $1.5 million, not $2.5 million, the Town Meeting was canceled. The original plan had the Select Board approving the warrant for the September Town Meeting on Tuesday night. Without that, and with other variables in play, the town decided to punt.
“I have no idea what the right business plan and solution is at this point,” said a frustrated LeLacheur.
The delay could cost Reading even more money and with only one vendor bidding on the project, the lack of competition doesn’t help the town.
“Will prices go up another $2 million in another year,” said LeLacheur, adding a gesture indicating he didn’t have an answer.
As for the ARPA funds, the discussion continued.
Finance Committee member Jeanne Borawski asked what was the framework for the decision and talked about getting the biggest bang for the buck.
“What’s the smartest way to make these decisions,” said Borawski.
Others had more specific thoughts.
School Committee member Carla Nazzaro pitched helping the town’s growing senior population. Recreation Committee member Angela Binder spoke in support of starting the Birch Meadow Master Plan improvements. Select Board member Mark Dockser talked about infrastructure projects and clean water, including replacing lead pipes. School Committee chair Tom Wise talked about the “long term positive impacts” of full day kindergarten, something he said Holliston was using its ARPA funds for. Finance Committee member Marianne McLaughlin-Downing said para-educators and substitute teachers in Reading made less than the minimum wage and suggested using a portion of the ARPA funds there. And finally, Angstrom agreed that the money could be used to pay a portion of the salary for the new mental health professional that was added by April Town meeting.
Other towns have formed committees to look at ways to spend the ARPA funds and many in the room liked that idea. With no immediate deadline to spend the money, the committee role and make-up will be the focus of a future meeting, possible the next Financial Forum on Oct. 20.
With the discussion of the ARPA funds over, it was LeLacheur’s turn to update the room and any residents watching on RCTV on the town’s financial state as well as current projects underway.
“While challenges remain, we are in better shape than anyone might have guessed 15-18 months ago,” said LeLacheur in the meeting packet located on the town website.
He first mentioned the $5 million in energy improvements related to the push to become a Green Community. That money and the Green Communities effort is the subject of a Sept. 22 town forum. Two of the bigger items in the energy improvements plan are the boilers at the Parker Middle School and the police station. While not directly related to the Green Communities effort, moving them from the Capital Plan into the energy improvement plan is more cost-effective.
Next was the $1.5 million for improvements to the police department. They include a training/meeting room and new offices for Public Health, the Coalition for Prevention and Support, and the new mental health position.
Other projects underway included the Auburn Street water tank replacement along with the paving of Lowell Street, window safety film as part of the building security project, and improvements to Strout Ave. and the entrance to the Town Forest.
The town hopes to spend $100,000 on Strout Ave. The goal as explained in the packet is, “to allow dogs and humans to stop risking life and limb by parking on Grove Street and then walking to the Town Forest, sharing the narrow Strout Avenue with cars entering and exiting the compost center.”
As for future projects/needs, there were many, with most currently not funded. LeLacheur urged the room to keep in mind the big picture when looking at specific projects.
The list includes $9-11 million needed for the full Birch Meadow Master plan, the RMHS fieldhouse floor and bleachers, new artificial turf at Parker, $2.25 million for the potential purchase of Meadow Brook land, land near the ice rink on Symonds Way, the Oakland Road land, of course a big and frequently discussed project, a new community/senior center.
“Our current senior center doesn’t meet the needs of the community,” said Dockser.
Throw in the need to address the Killam Elementary School and Reading has plenty of potential projects. Prioritizing them and finding funds beyond the ARPA money will be the work of those gathered in the Reading Library Community Room Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.