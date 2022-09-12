By AL SYLVIA
READING – A Public Hearing on the proposed new Killam School called by the School Committee last night (September 8th) yielded little new information and few questions from the assembled town boards in attendance or from Reading citizens.
The meeting lasted only 45 minutes despite the presence of quorum numbers of the Select Board, Finance Committee, Killam School Building Committee and the town’s Permanent Building Committee. Participation was also available for the first time through live public Zoom which yielded no questions or comments.
The lone discussion point at the session regarded the expansion and relocation of RISE preschool which currently is located at Reading Memorial High School with additional classes at other elementary schools. As it stands now, the School Committee apparently favors relocation of all RISE classes to the new school at the Killam location thus freeing up space in the four other elementary schools and providing additional space for the high school.
Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski mentioned that RISE had a waiting list of 51 non IEP (Individual Education Plan) or special education students. RISE preschool is required to accept Reading preschool students with IEP plans and also accepts additional students up to 51% of the program’s total enrollment. The new facility at Killam may include vastly expanded classroom space for non IEP pre-kindergarten students.
This additional cost for RISE expansion was questioned by Finance Committee member Maryanne Downing who was opposed to putting established community preschools out of business by taking their students to RISE at Killam. These additional three and four year-old students would currently be enrolled at community preschools. She added “the reason for the new Killam School is compelling” but it was not obvious to her that this was the case for the significant increase in the scope and size of RISE and the resulting increase in costs for the new building.
School Committee Chair Shawn Brandt announced that input from members of the community would be accepted until 6 p.m. on September 15, the date of the next School Committee meeting on the new Killam School.
That school will be built on the Killam property at Charles and Haverhill Streets while students attend the current school.
The meeting on Sept. 15 will include working on the wording for the article to be submitted to Town Meeting this November and the backup text to support the article. That article will ask for $2.2 million dollars for the feasibility study/design and the hiring of a project manager. The cost will be reimbursed by the Mass. School Building program (MSBA) at a percentage yet to be determined by the MSBA, but expected to be just under 50%.
The draft statement for the backup to the spending article as it appears currently appears below.
“Background: The Killam Elementary School opened in 1969, and has not undergone any significant renovations since opening. While the facility has been well-maintained, it is now 53 years old and has a number of deficiencies. The building is not fully ADA-compliant, including bathrooms and entry points to some classrooms and common areas. The water fountains have been unusable for years due to lead levels, requiring the district to provide drinking water through expensive and wasteful water bottles. Many of the windows and doors are original to the school, so they are not energy efficient and create challenges with maintaining comfort levels. There is a fire alarm system, but no fire suppression system. Sightlines to the main doors are poor, presenting a security concern. Due to the age of the foundation, there have been some issues with water infiltration. Programmatically, the building’s configuration also presents many challenges. Some classrooms and common spaces are only accessible through other classrooms. The library / media center is an open space located at the “crossroads” of the building, which makes it difficult to maintain a quiet environment or use the space for special education or other services that may call for a degree of privacy. The needs of students and our understanding of how to provide appropriate interventions have changed over the many decades since Killam was built, and the building doesn’t adequately support the space requirements for these needs. Tier 2 supports (such as small reading groups) are taking place in open settings, including hallways. Spaces originally intended for storage have been converted to offices and even learning spaces in some cases. The accessibility challenges of many of the building’s spaces significantly limit the staff’s ability to creatively use the building’s footprint. It could be possible to address some of these deficiencies through smaller renovation projects, but given the scope of the needs, it is likely that any significant renovations would reach a threshold of 20% of the building’s assessed value. This would trigger a number of compliance requirements that are currently grandfathered in (including ADA compliance). As a result, while renovations are a possible outcome of the MSBA process, a new building may be the more likely outcome. In March, Reading was fortunate to be invited by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) to the Eligibility Period, opening the door to significant MSBA financial support for a renovation or rebuild of Killam. While the precise figures are to be determined, this program may provide reimbursement to the town for nearly half of the cost of any project. RPS and town staff have been working diligently over the last several months to meet the numerous requirements to graduate from the Eligibility Period into Modules 2-5, which will allow us to form a project team, conduct a feasibility study, develop a schematic design, and pursue town and MSBA approval to enter into an agreement around project scoping and funding.
This warrant article is among the final requirements for advancing beyond the Eligibility Period – specifically the “community authorization” requirement. It a) provides an affirmative vote from Town Meeting as an indication to the MSBA that the town is likely to support a project that emerges from the design phase, and b) provides the funding required to proceed through Modules 2-5, including hiring an Owner’s Project Manager (OPM), a designer, and paying for a number of analyses and studies related to the site that may be required.”
