READING – If you agreed with Rosemarie Debenedetto’s assessment of Walgreens as the new Senior Center, then maybe you’ll find the latest proposal more enticing.
“My personal opinion is that you’d be opening the window and throwing good money out the window,” said Debenedetto in opposition to the idea at last week’s meeting of the Council on Aging.
But what if that “good money” led to a purchase, and not just unending rent payments?
During a 3 ½-hour meeting Tuesday, the Select Board voted 5-0 to issue a second Request for Proposal (RFP) regarding space for a Senior Center. Unlike the first RFP in early June, this one would be an RFP for a Lease-to-Buy Option and/or Buy Option for Space for a Senior Center.
The new RFP would address Debenedetto’s public concern about the cost, as well as any the Select Board might have had during an executive session discussion on July 19. The price tag to lease the Walgreens building was steep, a monthly rent of $18,000 for the first 10 years then jumping to $36,000. The new RFP, however, includes the option to buy the property, a significant change. From a cost standpoint, it’s much more attractive to the town.
But seeing is believing. Chair Mark Dockser took a tour of Walgreens last Friday with other town officials including Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
“It reinforced that it’s a really interesting space,” said Dockser. “The location is magnificent. We’d love to see if there are some possible ways we can utilize it. Whether it’s negotiating a lease, negotiating a purchase, let’s see what’s possible. But ya, the space would be great.
“It’s very open but it has a lot of possibilities in terms of what could happen. It has some office space on the second floor as well as a big open space. Downstairs is wide open. Nothing to scare us away.”
The road to the potential use of the Walgreens building started in April at Town Meeting where an instructional motion was passed directing the Town Manager and the Select Board to pursue temporary lease options for relocation of the senior center.
At the May 31 Select Board meeting the issue was raised again and the board directed Maltez to go ahead with the Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFP was posted June 2 and was due in early July. The RFP was advertised on the state’s Central Register website along with the town website. The Central Register is essentially the clearing house for all procurement documents.
At the deadline, “we opened the responses and we only received one response and it was from the owners of the building,” said Maltez.
While it’s commonly referred to as the Walgreens building, it’s actually owned by BH Waltham II LLC of Lexington and its manager, Robert Parsekian, submitted the RFP proposal. Walgreens leases the building, which has been closed since 2014.
Parsekian could respond to the new RFP, or he could stick with his first offer, which remains on the table for roughly 30 more days. The new RFP should be posted within a week and will remain posted for 30 days. It’s open to anyone else with space in town and the interest in selling as well. The lease option led to only one player, Parsekian. With the new RFP, board members hope for added options.
“Other property owners might be interested,” said Dockser.
“Buying a building rather than leasing it makes more sense in the long term,” said Chris Haley.
The Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) has been working on finding a new Community/Senior Center since its first meeting in December. ReCalc will discuss Walgreens at its meeting Wednesday night and Dockser, also the ReCalc chair, will give its members an update.
“I want to leverage all the work that ReCalc has done,” said Dockser. “I’d like the committee members to consider gathering things a little bit faster than perhaps we were. There’s a lot of work that’s been done.”
And with the surprise entry of the Walgreens building into the mix, it’s work that will be put to good use.
“I think what we’ve done is going to be very supportive of, if you have a facility, what do we do with it, how would we set it up,” said Dockser. “What are the things that we need? What are the things that we see in other communities that are successful.”
ReCalc has a town-wide survey that’s going out on Sept. 1 and it should be complete by the end of the month.
“The timing is a little tight but to gather that information and get that feedback as quick as we can would be fantastic,” said Dockser. “It’s exciting. We started out a few months ago saying I wish, I wish, I wish. Now maybe there’s an option.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.