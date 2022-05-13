To the Reading community, Kiley Brown is a funny, independent, and trustworthy person. In her previous years, she has attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School.
Throughout her four years of high school, Kiley has made many memories. However, she will forever remember her senior year.
She shared, “I will definitely remember my senior year the most from high school. Since my grade had a very different high school experience due to Covid, I think everyone came into senior year hoping to make the most of it. I specifically want to shout out to my C Block AP Spanish class of 6 people for being so great and of course Señora Murphy. While high school wasn’t what I was expecting, I have met some of my favorite people during my time here and I’m extremely grateful for everything I’ve learned.”
She also shares that her most exciting moment would be from field hockey.
She states, “My favorite memory from high school would have to be my field hockey season senior year. I got to spend time with some of my best friends and learned a lot about drive and discipline. My coach was another huge reason why the team was as successful as we were. Coach Reynolds maintained standards of inclusivity and hard work and never failed to demonstrate her passion for us and the sport. The Canton overtime game will always be one of my favorite moments as well.”
As a freshman, Kiley became a member of Habitat for Humanity. That same year, Kiley became involved in Cradles to Crayons which was a club that she was part of for all four years.
Kiley also played field hockey for all four years of high school where she played as a midfielder.
Throughout Kiley’s high school career, she earned high honor roll and honor roll. With her hard work and dedication, she was also inducted into the National Honor Society.
In school, Kiley continues to take many classes. For this year, Kiley’s classes include Advanced Placement Government, Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Statistics, Honors Epidemic Diseases, Honors Journalism, and Physical Education. She also shared that Mr. Fiore’s Honors History 10 & 11 were her favorite classes.
She says, “I really enjoyed the learning style and the emphasis that Mr. Fiore put on relating the history and current events. He clearly cared about what he was teaching and wanted his students to understand what role we will play in shaping the future.”
Throughout her high school years, Kiley shared that there was one teacher who influenced her development.
She states, “Ms. Lynn has been one of the most influential teachers for me. During freshman year I was in her Bio class and in senior year I’ve been in Epidemic Disease. The class has been one of my favorites and has sparked my interest in the field of public health. I have loved the many interactive elements and engaging learning styles. Arguably more influential is the welcoming and encouraging environment that Ms. Lynn strives to create in the classroom. She is one of the most kind-hearted and knowledgeable people I know and she has always inspired me to do my best.”
Kiley is also a very grateful person and wanted to share some thanks.
She says, “I’d like to thank my friends and my family for helping me navigate my way through high school and always being there for me. Especially during the college process, my parents have always been behind me and my decisions and motivated me to be the best version of myself. I’d also like to thank all of my teachers throughout high school. It’s been clear to me during my time at RMHS that all of the teachers have a genuine passion for what they teach and it has encouraged me to work hard.”
Outside of school, Kiley works at American Eagle at Lynnfield MarketStreet. Besides work, Kiley enjoys spending time with her friends, eating good food, and snowboarding. She also shared that she spends her time volunteering around the community. She has previously volunteered for filming the RMHS Varsity Football team during their practices and volunteered at a fundraising event with Ride for ALS, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for the disease by hosting charity bike rides.
Some quick fun facts about Kiley are that her favorite type of food is Mexican food. Her favorite restaurant is Chipotle. Strawberry ice cream is her favorite dessert. Jacob Elordi is Kiley’s favorite actor. Her favorite artist is Kanye West.
In the future, Kiley will be attending the University of California Santa Barbara. She will be majoring in History of Public Policy & Law.
Kiley also has a field of interest in Forensic Science.
Kiley resides on Pinevale Avenue with her parents, Cathy and Jason Brown. Kiley also has two younger sisters, Morgan (15) and Ashley (14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.