READING – If the democratic transfer of power is supposed to be smooth and seamless, the Reading Select Board might need a mulligan after Tuesday night.
The expectation was for chair Mark Dockser to hand the virtual gavel to Town Manager Bob LeLachuer who would lead the process to select a new chair. That new chair would then lead the group in selecting a vice-chair and secretary. It’s all part of the first meeting after the April 6 election that resulted in Chris Haley replacing Vanessa Alvarado. This all happened, but not without some confusion, a little frustration, and a curveball thrown by the new guy.
At 7:13 p.m., Town Manager Bob LeLacheur opened the floor for nominations for chairperson. Anne Landry, the vice-chair for the past year, nominated Karen Herrick for chair. From a distance, Landry may have been the more obvious choice but Select Board policy states that you can’t serve as chair in the third year of your term. That meant the new chair would be either Karen Herrick, Carlo Bacci, or newcomer Chris Haley. The process was moving along until Haley threw a curveball at the board.
“In the best interest of Reading I would like to make a motion to postpone or suspend our reorganization until we can have in-person meetings again,” said Haley.
Silenced followed.
Bacci then seconded Haley’s motion and moments later LeLacheur asked, “are there any other nominations for chair?”
LeLacheur didn’t see or hear any more nominations in the virtual meeting, and said Haley’s motion should be dealt with first. He added that town hall had a serious flood on April 10 and said, “suffice to say you will not be meeting at town hall any time soon.” He did say that meeting at the high school library was an option and a better one than the crowded Select Board Meeting Room in Town Hall. “That room is far better to hold public meetings.” He called the RMHS library “an option going forward.”
Then board members weighed in on Haley’s motion.
Mark Dockser said he hasn’t been vaccinated yet and spoke favorably about the zoom meetings, which the board has utilized for 33 straight meetings dating back to last March.
“At some point we clearly need to get back together,” said Dockser. “I can’t say that I know when that is. If someone were to say, ‘hey let’s start doing this at our next meeting,’ I would not be in favor of that. I’m not ready for that. I’m not vaccinated.”
Bacci proposed that Dockser continue as chair until they could meet in person. “I think it would just make an easier transition from zoom to in-person.”
Herrick agreed with Dockser and said she’d, “like to see everyone vaccinated before we go down that road. I would not be in favor of this motion.”
“I still have a little way to go before I’d be comfortable meeting in person,” said Landry, who added she received her first shot on Tuesday. “I appreciate the Zoom format which has allowed a lot of participation. I think in some ways increasing engagement with the public who have been able to participate more readily. I do look forward to our return. I miss seeing people in person. I look forward to that time but I think we’re not quite there yet.”
Bacci repeated he felt Zoom was a different experience and “was a very difficult format for the public.” He added, “I know we’ll meet in-person eventually. I’m not saying next meeting. I’m not saying next month. But I think it’s coming … I think Mark being chair for a few more months would help us transition.”
Haley added he knew the next in-person meeting might not be until July 4th or even Halloween. “The good news is that when we get to that point it means we’re on the back-end of Covid. It’s better for everyone. I know it’s not tomorrow.”
A roll call vote ended up 3-2 against Haley’s motion with Bacci joining Haley in the minority. It wouldn’t be the last time Bacci was on the losing end of a vote Tuesday.
It was 7:24, 11 minutes after starting the discussion, and LeLachuer repeated that “there was only one motion for chair so I closed the motions and declare that Karen is chair. Karen you can now take over and conduct a search for a vice chair and a secretary.”
His pronouncement was followed by Landry asking if the board needed to have a roll call vote for Herrick. At the same time Bacci said, “I don’t think we were given the opportunity to speak.”
LeLacheur said since there was only one nomination there was no need for a vote. “I did call for any other nominations and there were none.” But he said a vote was up to the board.
“It went pretty quick,” said Bacci. “Nobody else was given the opportunity to vote for chair. I think we usually have more than one nomination.”
At that point Herrick jumped in and said nominations were closed and, “we just need to vote on a chair.”
Bacci disagreed. “It was a little convoluted. We didn’t really close the nominations.”
Herrick disagreed. “We actually did it correctly.”
LeLacheur threw it back to the board to decide what’s next.
But Herrick’s answer to “what’s next” included her acceptance speech. “I would be honored to serve as chair of the Select Board and I look forward to working with each of you for the benefit of the town.”
Bacci was next.
“I want input, since we only heard from Anne. To me it went a little fast, because we were doing two things at once. I would like all five us to declare who they would nominate as chair, not just one person. I think that’s fair … At last year’s meeting, everyone chimed in. This went a little quick. And I don’t think Mark, myself, or Chris was given an opportunity to nominate a chair.”
Herrick disagreed. “The nominations are closed.”
Landry asked if Bacci was interesting in making a motion to reopen nominations. He said yes.
“I certainly take Carlo’s point,” said LeLacheur. “It was an unusual circumstance. It was awkward for a motion to be on the floor and until the results of the motion were known perhaps someone wouldn’t want to make another nomination, even though I asked for it.”
Bacci then motioned to reopen nominations for chair of the Select Board. With a 4-1 vote with just Herrick opposed, nominations were open. Herrick, who was named chair at 7:24 p.m., now wasn’t at 7:32 p.m.
LeLacheur asked for nominations beyond Herrick.
“I nominate myself,” said Bacci.
Then it was up to the voters. The first was for Bacci as chair and he lost, 3-2, with only Haley joining him. The second vote was for Herrick and she won, 3-2, with Bacci and Haley opposed. It was 7:34 and Herrick was chair again.
Then it was time for vice-chair. Bacci nominated himself, while Herrick nominated Landry. In a familiar vote, Bacci lost, 3-2, joined only by Haley. Then Landry won, 4-1, with Bacci voting no.
As for secretary, Herrick nominated Dockser. Dockser nominated Bacci, and Bacci nominated Haley. At that point in the proceedings, Bacci’s suggestion to arm-wrestle Dockser for the job almost made sense. Bacci lost, 4-1, with Bacci voting against himself and just Dockser in favor. Dockser won 4-1, with only Bacci opposed. And Haley lost, 3-2. You can probably guess who voted for Haley.
It was 7:49 when it was all over. Herrick was chair, Landry vice-chair, and Dockser secretary. If Bacci was frustrated by the evening he didn’t show it. He lost attempts to become chair, vice-chair, and secretary, along with a failed effort with Haley to postpone the reorganization.
Reading’s new look Select Board will meet again May 4. By then, it may all be forgotten.
