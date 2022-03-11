READING – First year Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski received his mid-term grades from members of the School Committee this week, and he passed with flying colors.
All six members gave the leader of Reading schools consistently high grades for his performance, accomplishments, collaborative approach, effort and the excitement he has installed in staff and students in his initial year as school superintendent.
In his mid-year formative review all six members were generally consistent with their appraisal of Milaschewski, said School Committee chair Tom Wise during this week’s meeting in the RMHS library. He added the review showed members to be most excited about the new leadership and principal development. Members termed his overall performance “a very strong start”.
A compilation of the reviews by members of the committee prepared by Wise appears below.
“Introduction
Overall, the Committee’s feedback was remarkably similar and further demonstrates the consistent theme of collaboration that was seen throughout the individual formative assessments.
Goal 1: Effective Entry and Direction Setting
The Committee expressed a shared belief that the Entry by Dr. Milaschewski has been very smooth and strong. Multiple members pointed to the join Equity statement delivered over the summer. All members spoke to the strength of the Entry findings and their alignment to core themes heard throughout the year and throughout the community. Multiple members also pointed out, either in this goal or the following one how important and impressive it has been to see Dr. Milaschewski and his teams spending time in buildings and classrooms as the Entry findings were being formed. Each member is looking forward to the process of adjusting or resetting the Strategy that will take place this spring.
Goal 2 (District Improvement Goal): Maintaining
Momentum During Transition
Maintaining momentum hasn’t been a problem and at least one member noted that “momentum has notably accelerated.” Each member noted the frequency of school and classroom visits, and many noted the collective and collaborative work on District Goals and School Improvement Plans. A few members specifically noted the reinvestment activities undertaken by Dr. Milaschewski and his team to help close the COVID learning gap many of our students have experienced. The one area the Committee could not review yet is the feedback process so evidence of that will need to be provided for the year end review to complete this Goal. Overall, we see a very strong start to Dr. Milaschewski’s tenure here in Reading Public Schools.
Goal 3: New Superintendent Induction Program
The time on this goal is less visible to the Committee from a deliverable perspective. Many members, however, noted the continued collaborative nature Dr. Milaschewski demonstrates and growth in working with and navigating the Committee itself. This may be a result of the coaching, or it may be natural growth, but either way it is admirable and demonstrating a continuous learning approach to the role. More concrete evidence will be necessary for the Committee to complete the year-end review for this Goal.
Goal 4: Coaching, Developing and Supporting Principals
Many members had excitement about this goal and multiple expressed how this goal is one of the primary reasons they choose Dr. Milaschewski to be in the Superintendent of the Reading Public Schools in the first place. The presentation, including the structure of how the coaching is occurring was well received by the Committee.
Summary
In summary, Dr. Milaschewski has started his career in Reading Public Schools on a very strong foot. His collaborative nature is yielding benefits in so many ways already. His communication, and adaptation thereof, has been well received by the Committee, staff, families, and students alike. His focus on Excellence and Equity rings a bell for many on the Committee and in the community. The Committee is encouraged by the fast start and most expressed specific excitement about the future of Reading Public Schools under the collaborative and thoughtful leadership of Dr. Milaschewski.”
