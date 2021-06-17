(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series looking at issues of racial justice and equity facing the Town of Reading. Coming in Part II: Community officials and civic leaders’ respond to some of the issues raised by Phillip and other local social justice activists.)
READING – He may never hear a more serious question, but Philmore Phillip’s reaction was surprising.
The Joshua Eaton Elementary School was named after a Reading family that owned slaves. In 2021, with all that has happened in this country in the past year, why isn’t anyone in Reading talking about that? Is it time to change the name of the school he attended as a Metco student starting in the second grade?
And then laughter.
“I’m laughing because, I can tell you now the answer to that question you just asked me, whether or not Reading should change the school’s name, but the deeper question is, ask Reading. Do you all think the name should be changed? Not me, but Reading as a town. Because I can tell you yes, I agree that Joshua Eaton’s name should be changed but it’s not up to me to make that decision. It’s up to the town of Reading to make that decision.”
One year ago, Phillip was one of 11 speakers on the town common during the Reading Rally for racial Justice. The 2009 RMHS graduate returned to town to talk about what he experienced as a black child going through the Reading school system. The conversation that day was blunt and honest. Reading needed to address its racial issues.
It was about that time that Phillip’s ideas transformed into his new project, CATO – The Coalition of Us. Last Saturday the group, led by Phillip, held a Reading Remembrance Tour. It highlighted various areas of Reading where enslaved people were buried. The participants were divided into four groups including a CATO leader and two high school students and each group walked to a different site in town. At the sites there was a talk about the historical significance of the site. He called Saturday somewhat of a pilot walk. He expected maybe 40 participants but got 100. “We were happy to say the least.”
If the name CATO doesn’t mean anything to you, you’re probably not alone.
The story of Reading’s slaves was printed in a two-part series in the Chronicle in 2018. The stories were written by RMHS history teachers Kara Gleason and Megan Howie and they documented the lives of several slaves who lived in Reading.
The Joshua Eaton School opened at the corner of Oak and Summer in 1949 and was named after Joshua Eaton Jr., the only soldier from Reading to die in the American Revolutionary War. It was the Eaton family that owned slaves, including one named Cato … from which CATO – The Coalition of Us was born.
“A lot of the groups that were involved in a lot of the protests and the festivals and the marches, were a coalition of different groups of people,” said the 30-year-old Phillip. “I kept hearing at meetings, ‘it’s a coalition of us, it’s a coalition of us.’ It sort of stuck.”
According to Gleason and Howie’s work, Cato Eaton’s value was 60 pounds, as stated in the 1772 probate records of Eaton Sr.
Their story describes Cato.
“Cato is itemized directly under Eaton’s “horses, oxen, cows & swine,” and his name appears just above the “husbandry utencils, cart and wheels, plows, chanes, and horse furniture.” In 18th century Reading, Cato was a commodity comparable to non-human property.”
Across the country, communities and companies are coming to grips with their past and making changes. From California to the east coast, it’s a staggering list.
In Berkeley, Ca., the Jefferson and Washington Elementary School names were changed because of Jefferson and Washington’s ownership of slaves. Clemson’s Calhoun Honors College was renamed because its founder, John C. Calhoun, owned slaves.
Closer to home, the Woodrow Wilson School in Framingham was renamed because of the former president’s racist foreign policies. High School mascots have been under fire in the state, from the Walpole Rebels, to the Wakefield Warriors to the Winchester Sachems. It goes on. Remember Eskimo Pies and Aunt Jemima? They are no more.
Communities across the country are looking in the mirror at their own institutions. But in Reading, says Phillip, few have questioned the name Joshua Eaton. Phillip also said the Parker Middle School is named after Nathan Parker, a slave owner. But still nothing.
“It’s your leaders in power. Through your school committee, your whole town is controlled by a socio-economic group that has always existed, that has always controlled the narrative,” he again said with a laugh, as if wondering how the reporter didn’t already know this.
“Reading has been able to escape being under the microscope because they think just because they have a Metco program, which creates desegregation, that they’ve escaped the real world. In reality they haven’t and 12 miles down the road is the city of Boston that exists that is a cultural melting pot. The way [Reading’s] system is set up, there’s just no beating it because no one has ever challenged them or asked them questions. So here I come along and I’ve started asking questions and I’ve started calling people out on what they’re hiding behind.
“They’re not really listening to anyone other than their own beliefs and understandings and how they were taught. One of the biggest problems I ran into with a lot of these confrontational conversations about school committees, and equity advisors through the library, was conversation. They didn’t have a black person in the room. They didn’t have a black woman in the room. They didn’t have anyone of color or anyone who has a different identity other than being white.”
Despite being the only black student in his classes, he enjoyed his time at Joshua Eaton.
“It was great. It was different to say the say the least. I’m a black student going into an all-white town so there was sometimes issues of integration in terms of how I meshed with students,” said Phillip, who specifically mentioned Jean Conley, a retired teacher who has stayed in touch with him.
According to Phillip, during his 12 years in the Reading school system, he never had a black teacher.
“Never. There wasn’t a black educator anywhere on site ever,” he said. The answer came with another laugh, not because the question was funny but because it was silly.
Reading has failed on recent attempts to bring black educators into the school system. Phillip is well-aware of what happened at Joshua Eaton when the school recently hired a new principal to replace LisaMarie Ippolito.
“Reading had the opportunity to hire several people of color, including a black woman to be the principal of [Eaton}. They declined it and said she didn’t fit the narrative, or something of that nature. It’s basically some white privilege remark that they give to not give a person of color a job opportunity. They want to keep it traditional and things of that nature.”
Phillip was speaking of the decision to hire California educator Caitlin Shelburne to be the new Joshua Eaton principal starting July 1, over Jessica Ekhomu, a black woman and current assistant principal of the Quincy Elementary School in Boston. If Ekhomu was hired, she would reportedly have been the first black principal in Reading history.
For the first time, Massachusetts will celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday. It’s celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US, dating back to 1865. But in Reading, there doesn’t appear to be any public ceremony planned.
“The reason you’re not ultimately having events on Juneteenth is because there are no people of color in your town,” said Phillip.
Are you surprised there isn’t something?
“No. What could they do? I don’t think Reading has enough education in their system to actually teach, or make a celebration about Juneteenth. I’m sorry to say that. I don’t know what Reading could do. Reading has no black leaders. They chose not to have black leaders in power or in any positions so that’s why you don’t have anything on June 19.”
That could change by next year when the library will have a new Director of Equity and Social Justice.
“The tip of the iceberg is just having the equity director at the library,” said Phillip of the new position approved by Town Meeting last month. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Reading has to do to make a change.”
Reading residents can choose to ignore Phillip’s opinions but he’s not going away. CATO – the Coalition of Us will hold more Reading Remembrance Tour events. In addition to that, Phillip is working on what he calls the Bill Russell Project. Part of the project includes an apology from the town to Russell for the well-documented racism that drove him out of Reading.
“An apology goes beyond words. An apology is your actions that you’re willing to take to make actual change. So, if it’s changing the names of schools, if it’s changing the way that policing occurs in Reading, if it’s changing the way that the housing authority in Reading is operated, things of that nature that bring a more wholesome community together, that’s what you call an apology.
“An apology is not continuously doing the same things over and over and expecting different results. That’s the definition of insanity. And that’s kind of what Reading has been on lately, just continuously doing the same things over and over until something different happens. That’s the way I guess Reading should apologize. Make actual changes to your town and your policies. That’s your apology to Bill Russell.”
Despite all these feelings about Reading, Phillip genuinely loves the town. The Dorchester resident could have disappeared after graduating in 2009 but he chose to stick around and tackle a difficult challenge, much like he did playing football at RMHS. Why?
“I’m not done. I told them I’d be back eventually and here I am.”
