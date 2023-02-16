READING - A late entrant into the Select Board’s race hit the campaign trail hard at the outset of this week by pulling and returning nomination papers to Town Hall for certification in less than a day’s time.
According to the latest update from Town Clerk Laura Gemme, Van Norden Lane resident Melissa Murphy, pulled off that last-minute scramble quite successfully and secured her place on the ballot for municipal elections on April 4.
Murphy pulled nomination papers on Monday, the last day for election candidates to do so, and brought them back to Gemme’s office on Tuesday before a 5 p.m. deadline.
The logistical feat sets up a three-way race for two seats on the Select Board and upsets incumbent Karen Herrick and Carlo Bacci’s hopes of running uncontested re-election bids.
Earlier this month, Abigail Way resident Matthew Sullivan also expressed an interest in running for Select Board, but he ultimately withdrew his name from consideration a day after pulling papers.
There will also be a four-way race for two Library Board of Trustee seats on April 4. Candidates as of Tuesday’s deadline for submission of nomination papers include incumbent library trustee Monette Verrier, while current Library Board Chair Nina Pennacchio is not seeking re-election.
Verrier will appear on the election ballot alongside challengers Brian Curry, of Haverhill Street, Sherwood Lane’s Michael Terry, and Christian Pop of Pine Ridge Road.
Emerson Street’s Michael Wick, a fifth potential Library Board of Trustee candidate who pulled nomination papers earlier this month, did not return that paperwork to Gemme’s office by Tuesday’s deadline.
According to Gemme, she will not officially set the municipal ballot until next month, as certified candidates technically have until March 2 to withdraw their names. Candidates could technically still pullout of races after that deadline, but their names will still appear on the ballot.
A number of incumbent local officials are running unopposed this election season. Uncontested candidates, who absent the rare successful write-in campaign are virtually assured re-election, include veteran Town Moderator Alan Foulds, School Committee members Carla Nazzaro and Erin Gaffen, and Reading Municipal Light Board Commissioner Robert Coulter.
Reading’s citizenry on April 4 will also elect just shy of 70 Town Meeting members, as at least eight three-year terms are up for grabs in each of the community’s voting precincts. Voters will also select candidates for four unexpired Town Meeting seats in Precincts 2, 5 and 6.
As of Tuesday, Gemme’s office had certified the election campaigns of the following Town Meeting hopefuls:
• 14 contenders in Precinct 1, including four candidates running for re-election;
• 12 contenders in Precinct 2, including five candidates running for re-election;
• Three Precinct 3 contenders, all of whom are seeking re-election;
• Seven candidates in Precinct 4, including five individuals running for re-election;
• 15 contenders in Precinct 5, including six candidates running for re-election;
• 11 contenders in Precinct 6, including six who are seeking re-election;
• 14 candidates in Precinct 7, including three who are running for re-election;
• and 16 contenders in Precinct 8, including six candidates running for re-election.
