READING - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) are conducting overnight pavement marking operations on Route 28 (Main Street) in Reading from Salem Street to the Reading/North Reading town line beginning last night and continuing in the overnight hours through Friday morning, August 6. The work is expected to be conducted during overnight hours from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
A minimum of one travel lane in each direction will be maintained at all times on Route 28, however, it may be necessary to restrict access to some of the side streets during the placement of crosswalks. The temporary closures are necessary to allow the contractor to safely and effectively install roadway pavement markings.
The pavement marking operations will require detours as follows:
Northbound traffic:
Detour #1: Right on Salem Street, left on Pearl Street, left on Franklin Street to Main Street.
Detour #2: Right on Franklin Street, left on Haverhill Street, left on Chestnut Street, left on Park Street to Main Street.
Southbound traffic:
Detour #1: Left on Park Street, right on Chestnut Street, right on Haverhill Street, right on Franklin Street to Main Street.
Detour #2: Right on Franklin Street, left on Grove Street, left on Lowell Street (Route 129) to Main Street.
Mass DOT announced that appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
This work is part of a $5.6 million resurfacing and improvement project along Route 28 (Main Street) in Reading.
For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:
Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
