READING - Town and state officials advised local residents to protect themselves against mosquito exposure after state authorities yesterday confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in Reading and within the neighboring Town of Wakefield.
According to Jayne Wellman, Town Hall’s Operations Director and public information officer, the potentially life-threatening virus was within mosquitoes recently collected in Reading, Boston, Wakefield, and Middleton - as well as within specimens in the more distant communities of Tyringham and Otis.
State officials and representatives from Reading’s public health department are advising residents to be especially careful about exposure to mosquitoes at nighttime and to take action to remove any sources of standing water - a habitat of mosquito larvae.
“Wear long sleeves and long pants from dust to dawn when weather permits,” recommended local officials in an advisory. “Wear mosquito repellent when outdoors between dusk and dawn. Specifically use repellents with an EPA-registered active ingredient and [take steps to avoid] peak mosquito activity at dusk and dawn.”
First detected within the U.S. in 1999, West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that is normally harmless for healthy adults and children. However, approximately 20 percent of the population is considered susceptible to mild symptom causing infections which can cause fever, headache, body aces, nausea, and vomiting. In some circumstances, those considered at-risk to the virus may also notice rashes on their chest, stomach and back area.
In severe cases, the infection can result in serious illness and death. According to an advisory from the Mass. Dept. of Public Health (DPH), fewer than 1 percent of those who contract the virus develop life-threatening complications that can include meningitis and swelling of the brain. The elderly are considered most at-risk of developing severe cases.
“The symptoms of severe illness can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disoreintenation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis,” state officials warn. “Persons older than 50 years of age have a higher risk of developing severe illness”.
Though the virus can certainly cause some pretty scary symptoms, there have thankfully been few confirmed cases of human transmission of the disease in Massachusetts. According to public health officials, between 2011 and 2020, only 148 such infections were recorded. Seven of those to contract the disease later died due to complications from the illness.
Town residents can also seriously reduce their chances of being exposed to the virus by taking steps to avoid contact with mosquitos. According to Wellman and the local Board of Health, those precautions include:
• Repairing screens to block the pests from gaining access to enclosed areas;
• Getting rid of any sources of stagnant water, as mosquito will breed near puddles and standing water that lasts more than four consecutive days;
• Use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens;
• Schedule outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active;
• Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535 (3-[N-butyl-N-acetyl]-aminopropionic acid) or oil of lemon eucalyptus
[p-menthane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] according to the instructions given on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied
to skin.
