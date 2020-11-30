READING - School Superintendent John Doherty on Tuesday sent out a short message in his blog that he was shutting down the volunteer effort to have parent volunteers support teaching staff at Reading Memorial High School. That volunteer program was to start November 30th and was an effort to get Reading High School students back in class according to the Superintendent’s hybrid plan for RMHS which would get students back in class four days every other week.
Currently due to staffing shortages for in person instruction especially the lack of para professionals to supervise satellite classrooms (necessary due to the six ft. spacing under COVID-19 precautions which cut in half the number of students in the classrooms) high school students are only in class at RMHS for four days over a four week period.
The School Committee at their November 5 meeting pushed for the volunteer effort to get students back in school under the original hybrid plan. The plan was a last ditch effort proposed by School Committee member Carla Nazzaro with the support of the remainder of the School Committee and High School Principal Kate Boynton to move toward the goal of improving the education for high school students by getting them back to in person learning. Dr. Doherty agreed to the plan due to the importance attached to the learning option for high school students which was pushed by the School Committee and the majority and most parents of high school students, based on earlier back to school surveys although he had been skeptical of such a plan at School Committee meetings earlier in the fall.
On Tuesday Nov. 17th Dr. Doherty released the following statement blocking the program.
Dear Reading Public School Community,
First and foremost, we want to thank you for the amount of support we have received from members of the community willing to volunteer at Reading Memorial High School. We appreciate how people are willing to take time out of their schedules to support our hybrid model.
We have decided that out of an abundance of caution, we will not be pursuing using volunteers at Reading Memorial High School. Our primary concern is the additional number of adults that we will be introducing into our cohorts and the impact that this could have with community spread in our schools, especially where the numbers in Reading have been on a steady increase over the last few weeks. Part of our health plan since September has been to limit the number of visitors and additional adults in our schools and with the potential need of up to 20 volunteers per day or 300 volunteers over the one month period, it could increase the chances of COVID cases in our schools.
It is still our intent to transition to the full hybrid model at Reading Memorial High School. To that end we still need paraeducator positions to address that need. We have 10 paraeducator openings and we are willing to look at job share positions as a possible solution as well. If you are interested in applying for one of these positions, please contact Superintendent of Schools John Doherty at john.doherty@reading.k12.ma.us.
COVID-19 update
Moving forward to the remote School Committee meeting last night, Dr. Doherty and Director of School Nurses Mary Giuliana presented an update on COVID-19 in the schools but no mention was made of the volunteer effort to get high school students back in class, except for Dr. Doherty’s statement “that was his goal”.
He reiterated the list of actions taken by the schools for staff and student safety following advisements put of by the State, CDC, World Health Organization and Harvard School of Public Health.
In the presentation they added that the definition of close contact had been relaxed slightly to include a new standard of 15 minutes over a 24 hour period and that people would be able to end quarantines following negative tests, over 10 days from the start of symptoms and no fever for at least 24 hours.
Dr. Doherty also mentioned that the MERV-13 filters had been installed in the school ventilation systems.
Giuliana revealed the State report for the week had been released at 5 p.m. November 19th and Reading was in the yellow category for the second consecutive week with 84 active infections and a 2.65 positive percentage in town ; up from 57 active infections last week and 29 the week prior when Reading was in the green category. She added the total numbers connected to the schools were 24 to date.
Dr. Doherty announced none of the cases involved infections from school attendance but rather were relative or outside of school social contacts. He also said all quarantines due to suspected contact with these students and staff had turned out negative.
Under questioning by school committee member Erin Gaffen seeking to determine what would return student to the high school and terming the current system “can’t be our solution” saying she “wanted to make the original hybrid plan to work”
She did not get a specific answer from Doherty who instead spoke of how well the remote learning was going. He said there were still a dozen vacancies at the high school but they were slowly filling them with a maximum effort to do so.
No direct mention of the cancelled volunteer effort was made at the meeting.
