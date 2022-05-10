READING – Reading Schools have begun the search to replace Parker Middle School Principal Richele Shankland. A Reading resident, Shankland came to Parker Middle School prior to the start of the 2016 School year. Her prior post was at Lynnfield Middle School.
According to Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski, Shankland is leaving Parker for personal reasons and is relocating her family to Arizona. He said Shankland will be recognized at a future date for the positive impact of her leadership on Parker students staff and families.
On May 11, the search committee for a new principal will meet and organize the hunt for her replacement.
The application deadline is May 17 and the administration is hoping to identify the finalist by May 31.
