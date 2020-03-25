READING – The Daily Times Chronicle has learned Reading resident and Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Christine Kelley is a finalist for Superintendent of Schools in Lynnfield. There are four candidates remaining in the search to replace Lynnfield Superintendent Jane Tremblay who will be retiring at the end of June.
This summer Kelley will complete her second year as Assistant Superintendent in Reading. She has been credited for the work she did stepping in for Superintendent of Schools John Doherty during his leave of absence last summer and for her curriculum work throughout the system. She is often lauded during School Committee meetings for her efforts in various administrative capacities. She also worked on the Teaching and Learning Plan for the local schools.
Prior to her appointment in Reading, the nearly life-long Reading resident called her new post “a uniquely good fit for my experience and work ethic”. She said she was excited to be coming to Reading and called it “a dream come true”. She had also been co-head of the Reading Education Foundation for six years.
Prior to arriving in Reading she was the Assistant Superintendent for the Pentucket Regional School District for one year. She had served as a principal in elementary schools, an interim high school principal, an elementary and grade six teacher for 18 years and an adjunct professor at American International College’s Masters in Education and Administration program for 11 years.
Reportedly, there were 34 applicants for the Lynnfield job which would be a significant increase in pay for Kelley. The other three finalists are Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad, Revere Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Vadala, and Tewksbury High School Principal Kristen Vogel.
