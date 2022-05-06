To the Reading community, Cecelia Peacock is a hardworking, kind, and tenacious person. In her previous years, she has attended Birch Meadow Elementary School, Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School. Cecelia shared that she is someone who strives to be someone people can rely on if they need help with schoolwork.
Throughout her high school career, Cecelia has made many meaningful memories.
She shares, “I will remember online learning the most. It was really impressive how everyone at RMHS, especially teachers, adjusted to pandemic learning and made the difficult circumstances the best they could be. Although I missed the personal connection I got to have with students and teachers I got to have freshman and senior year, sophomore and junior year were a good learning experience and have prepared me to adjust to unideal circumstances. Online learning helped me to appreciate the personal connections with other students and teachers in the classroom. This made senior year even more special because we got to experience in person high school as more mature and well adjusted people.”
She also shares that her most exciting moment was from dance.
She says, “The most exciting moment in my high school years was when I was cast as the lead (Clara) in the Nutcracker with North Atlantic Ballet. I have been performing in the Nutcracker my whole life, so it meant a lot to me to be able to display all my hard work as the lead in my final Nutcracker. We rehearsed from October to December and the five shows were in the middle of December. Ballet and performing have always been my passion, so I am really grateful that I had the opportunity to perform on stage after a while when I couldn’t because of COVID.”
Cecelia also tries to involve herself with clubs and activities that will help to solve the systemic problems in our community. In sophomore year, Cecelia joined Girls Rising Club. That same year, Cecelia became a member of A World of Difference. In junior year, Cecelia joined Mental Health Awareness Club. This year, she became the Club President of the Girls Rising Club.
With Cecelia’s consistent hard work, she earned high honor roll for all four years of high school. She was also inducted into the National Honor Society. She has also previously won the Smith College Award and the Biology Scholarship Award.
In school, Cecelia challenges herself by taking many AP classes. For this year, Cecelia’s classes include AP Government and Politics, AP Literature and Composition, AP Physics I, AP Calculus AB, Honors History, and Science of Epidemic Diseases. She also shared that her favorite past class would be 9th-grade history with Mrs. Gleason.
Throughout high school, Cecelia shared that there were two teachers that really influenced her development.
She shares, “Mrs. Bailey has made a big impact on my learning development. I appreciate her ability to engage her students, but also keep their well-being in mind. Mrs. Bailey’s AP Government class and History 10 class sparked my interest in history. Mrs. Lynn has also made a big impact on me because she has sparked my interest in Public Health and Biology with her enthusiasm and teaching style.”
Cecelia also wanted to share some thanks.
She states, “I would like to thank my family for all of their support. My mom is always pushing me to be my best, but also encouraging me to not put too much pressure on myself. My dad always encourages me to be an advocate for what I believe in. My brother, Thomas, and my sister, Juliana, are my biggest role models and I hope to be as hard working and successful as them in
college.”
When Cecelia has free time, she enjoys dancing.
She shares, “I dance at Wilmington Dance Academy. I train in contemporary, ballet, jazz, lyrical, and pointe at the advanced level. I compete a solo, duet, and group dances at multiple annual conventions and competitions. I also perform with North Atlantic Ballet as a ballet apprentice. I train in ballet, pointe, and partnering. I have performed in productions of the Nutcracker, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid.”
In the past, Cecelia has also spent some of her time volunteering around the community. She has been a member of Study Buddies where she would tutor a sixth-grader. Besides tutoring, Cecelia has volunteered at the Reading Enslaved People Remembrance Tour and has even been a poll worker.
Some quick fun facts about Cecelia – her favorite food is sushi, chocolate cake is her favorite dessert. Her favorite actress is Zendaya. Her favorite movie is Spider-Man: Far From Home. Cecelia’s favorite quote is from Eleanor Roosevelt, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
As of now, Cecelia is undecided about her major. However, she shares that she’s interested in studying either public health, psychology, or women and gender studies. She will also be attending Georgetown University next fall.
Cecelia resides on Longfellow Road with her parents, Kim and Stephen Peacock. Cecelia also has two older siblings, Juliana (22) and Thomas (24).
