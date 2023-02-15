READING - Though still concerned about how bussing traffic will be managed in a new parking lot during competitions and major sporting events, the town’s Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) this week approved the first phase of the Birch Meadow Park overhaul.
During a gathering on Monday night in Town Hall, CPDC members voted unanimously in favor of granting a minor site plan approval for the project, which is being paid for through a $1.5 million appropriation from Reading’s $7.2 million pool of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The breakthrough in the talks came after consultants from project management firm Activas addressed concerns about a bus stacking area in the new parking lot by the Coolidge Middle School.
That staging area, which will have room for at least four buses, could result in a handful of regular parking spaces being blocked. CPDC members like John Weston had also expressed concern about a gated exit out of the parking lot and its proximity to a crosswalk leading to the nearby Coolidge Middle School.
“Back on Jan. 23, we met with the school department and principals of both schools to go over that curb-cut and exit,” Activas architect Stephen Crisafulli explained on Monday night. “We decided to keep it there as an exit-only that will be closed off with a swing-gate. That will be opened for specific events and games and whoever is in charge of events will handle the opening and closing of it.”
“There also won’t be anything permanent striped out [for the bus loading zones]. This will be a case-by-case use of that stacking area. If there is a larger track meet, we would essentially close off that whole chunk of spaces to stack up to four to five busses,” he added.
According to Weston and CPDC Chair Heather Clish, after seeing more detail on the bus area - and realizing only a handful of public spaces would be potentially effected - they were satisfied that the town can mitigate any related impacts.
“When busses are in the lot and its controlled by the schools, that’s one thing. They can set regulations and tell teachers and students [about any related parking restrictions],” said Weston. “This is in essence a community parking lot, or at least it functions like that. And I wanted the community to start thinking about how it will regulate that.”
“When I originally envisioned this in my mind’s eye, I thought these busses [were going to be sitting across from the larger parking fields]. So this new diagram helps a lot,” Clish later remarked, while pointing out that no more than four spaces would be blocked by busses for larger events.
Beginning their deliberations over the project at the end of last year, the CPDC had continued the public hearing at least twice since that time. Leading to some controversy at last week’s Select Board meeting, the CPDC had been scheduled to discuss the project last Monday, but had to continue the hearing until this week due to quorum issues.
With project proponents looking to break ground on the undertaking this spring, town officials like Select Board member Carlo Bacci have recently complained that the extended deliberations threatened to derail the timeline. Bacci, pointing out that the plans had been vetted in depth in recent years, had argued that most of the parking issues being discussed by the CPDC had already been addressed.
The park overhaul will replace “Imagination Station’s” gravel lot with a new parking lot containing 55 spaces. Besides including three charging stations for electric vehicles, the new parking area will also create the stacking zone for busses, which will be able to exit the lot through a gated exit onto Birch Meadow Drive.
The project also involves the creation of a new “walking spine” that will provide new pedestrian connectivity between the varsity softball field and tennis courts and adjoining athletic fields at Reading Memorial High School (RMHS).
A new recreation building, which includes public restrooms, storage space, and an attached outdoor pavilion, will also be constructed between the park’s so-called Turf II field and Morton Field. Another major project facet involves the creation of a new lacrosse practice field with a “practice wall”.
