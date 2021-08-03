READING — When the world began to shut down due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reading Public Library followed suit, significantly curtailing access in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now, after more than a year of restrictions and limitations, the library is largely back to normal operations.
“It’s great, we had a full reopening in late June with no appointments for anything,” said library director Amy Lannon. “So we’ve been busy and we’ve had a great response.”
At the height of the pandemic the library was only open for pick-up, and as the situation evolved it was able to slowly re-open, first for PC and study use and then for browsing. Those required appointments to help control the number of people in the building.
Now Lannon says the library’s circulation is back to around pre-pandemic levels and that June’s circulation was 97% of what it had been in June of 2019. She said the library is also offering a full slate of summer programming, with both in-person events and virtual ones.
The biggest upcoming event will be the library’s 22nd annual Vehicle Day, which annually showcases the town’s public safety vehicles, DPW trucks, RMLD vehicles and more. Last year’s event was held as a parade, but this year Lannon said Vehicle Day will return to its traditional format in the library’s parking lot on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Other upcoming events include the ongoing Summer Reading Program and Reading Public Library Food Drive, Baby Shark Week (Aug. 9-14), the Pleasant Street Center’s Virtual Book Group (Aug. 19) and the Pints and Pages Book Group, which will be held on Sept. 2 at the Red Heat Tavern in Wilmington.
The library’s full programming schedule can be found online, as are the library’s up to date coronavirus policies. As of now masks are required in the Children’s Room, and Lannon said the library is constantly monitoring federal, state and local guidance and adjusting accordingly.
“We’re still trying to keep our community as safe as possible,” Lannon said.
Beyond that, she hopes those who haven’t been to the library in a while will come by, and that by and large things should still be just as they remember.
“We still have the same great collection, we have the same great staff, everything is free and we don't have fines,” Lannon said. “We love being a community resource for everybody.”
