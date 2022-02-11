READING - With local COVID-19 infection levels returning to pre-surge rates per the latest state reports, the Board of Health last night rescinded the community’s indoor masking mandate.
In a decision also partially motivated by concerns that citizens will become confused by having to navigate conflicting sets of masking rules in varying public settings, the public health officials voted unanimously to immediately suspend Reading’s masking order during a special virtual meeting dedicated solely to the emergency pandemic decree.
Per that action, as of approximately 8:30 p.m. last night, Reading residents are no longer required to wear a facial covering when entering into local businesses, restaurants, fitness centers, and common spaces within multi-family dwelling units.
Recognizing the incredible divisiveness over masking mandates as of late, local officials on both sides of debate urged the general public to be refrain from gloating or other mean-spirited behavior.
Board of Health veteran Kevin Sexton, who opposed the reimposition of the masking mandate in Reading last January, implored the general public to give local businesses some time to adjust to the new reality.
“For all you folks online right now, don’t start running out to businesses just because you can to tell them you don’t have to wear a mask. Please, do us a favor [and give our business owners a break],” said Sexton.
“That’s a good point,” later responded Board of Health member Kerry Dunnell, who late last fall became a major proponent of reissuing a new townwide masking mandate. “I have heard of instances of people giving staff hard time when they were approached [in recent weeks] and told there was a mask requirement.”
During a meeting last Thursday, the Board of Health had already largely agreed that a months-long spike in new COVID-19 transmission rates had abated enough to justify pulling the masking mandate.
However, out of an abundance-of-caution, the three voting members of the board agreed to keep the emergency pandemic measure in place until various COVID-19 metrics dropped to the levels that existed in the community last fall.
As Health Director Adetokunbo Solarin explained matter-of-factly at the outset of Thursday night’s special meeting, the latest pubic health data confirms that viral transmission dynamics in Reading have indeed returned.
“I’m just going to give you the one-line [synopsis]. Pretty much, we’re back to the levels we were seeing before the Omicron surge,” said Solarin.
According to Board of Health Chairman Dr. Richard Lopez, though he had originally planned to wait until next week to revisit the masking order, various major news developments, including the declared Feb. 28 end to a statewide facial covering mandate for schools, warranted the convening of last night’s special meeting.
Sensing that some in the community were already confused about the conflicting sets of mask rules, Lopez believed that in the interest of consistency, Reading should end its community-wide mandate and clarify the roles of the Board of Health and School Committee.
“I think there’s already some confusion around the Board of Health’s authority and what it can and cannot do,” said Lopez. “First of all, we’re not responsible for the masking mandate in schools…The School Committee, when the state mandate ends on Feb. 28, has the authority to make a decision regarding [whether students and teachers will have to continue wearing facial coverings].”
Besides having no effect on masking rules in Reading’s neighborhood schools, the Board of Health’s vote last night also has no effect on masking mandates within the Reading Public Library or Town Hall.
Likewise, the Board of Health has no say over the masking protocols in effect for public transportation, medical hospitals and congregate senior care facilities, and for taxis, rideshares, and school buses.
Per last night’s Board of Health vote, a mandatory facial covering policy will remain in effect at Pleasant Street Center until at least next March. The Board of Health is also requiring unlicensed daycare facilities within the community to adhere to a facial covering mandate until Feb. 28, when statewide masking requirements for licensed daycares will expire.
