READING – The assignment for the two committee members was anything but easy. How best to come up with a dollar figure for Reading’s essential workers that would thank/reward them for their services during Covid.
The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) met Wednesday and the work done by Tom Wise and Shawn Brandt earned praise from all in attendance in the Library Community Room. The 10-foot screen at the head of the room was filled with numbers on an excel spread sheet that normally would be headache inducing. But instead of a headache, the numbers produced two options that committee members will use at the Sept. 6 meeting to decide on a dollar amount.
At their last meeting Aug. 3, RAAC’s eight-member committee heard presentations from representatives of Reading teachers, paraeducators, and secretaries as to why some of the town’s remaining ARPA funds should go to them in the form of premium pay. As Joshua Eaton kindergarten teacher Lauren Fusco asked in her survey response, “Don’t we deserve a token of appreciation?”
Late in that meeting it was agreed that Wise and Brandt, also members of the School Committee, would sit down and come up with an agreeable formula to turn Fusco’s question into an actual dollar figure and present it to the group at their next meeting.
What they came up with were two potential models. Each was based on the individual being a member of town or school staff, bargaining unit or not, from March 2020 through June 2021.
The first was 100 percent objective, with each category of worker given a number based on how much they earned, how much they worked, and how often they were in-person. Workers were either categorized as high, medium, or low based on how much they made. Lower income staff are awarded more in this model consistent with ARPA guidelines.
The second model added a subjective element with community contact or risk factored in. Workers were ranked high, medium, or low. High meant that individual had the potential to see many members of the public on a daily basis. Low meant a group that, while in person, generally worked among themselves with limited interaction with members of the public. Each level had a different number associated with it.
The advantage to using the excel spreadsheet is that you could play with the numbers, or as Wise explained, “it’s all formulaic driven.” Wise and Brandt added a percent differential factor along with a bottom-line figure using Goal Seek. Change any number and it changed the amount individuals would receive.
“All this is not going to be perfect,” said Wise. “We’re never going to fully reward people for the risks they really took. It’s just trying to account for a few different points of view that we’ve had in these conversations overall about risk, time in person, and overall pay level.”
It was appropriate that in the middle of Wise’s explanation of the spreadsheet, RAAC took a timeout to hear from Michael Fiorentino, representing the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees union. If the spreadsheet contained anonymous town positions and figures, Fiorentino and the seven members of those unions with him were the faces of the spreadsheet.
Fiorentino represents eight units: town facilities, school custodial employees, school cafeteria employees, engineers, DPW workers, RMLD line workers and RMLD clerical and technical staff.
Reading’s Senior Civil Engineer Alex Rozycki praised RAAC’s work on coming up with a fair way to handle premium pay for essential workers, one of the main directives for ARPA money.
“It’s tough to get into the dollars and cents on who deserves what because we’re all essential workers and we all did our jobs at a time where it was difficult to do our jobs,” said Rozycki. “When everyone went home, we were the ones providing essential water, sewer, drain, highway, facilities, fire, police. When it comes down to it, everyone got the job done.”
“These are job categories that couldn’t be done remotely,” said Fiorentino. “We can’t keep buildings clean and safe remotely, people can’t work on power lines remotely, water main breaks can’t be addressed remotely. You obviously can’t feed children remotely in the schools. It’s my very firm opinion that they kept the lights on and everything running through that time.”
Reading Fireman and paramedic Bob Forsey was next.
“Personally, it’s a little tough for me to be standing up here with my hand out because our job is explicitly to take care of sick people, which is what we did during the pandemic. So, it really wasn’t above and beyond, more of doing our job like we always would. We did that, and we were at risk a lot of the time.”
Since May, RAAC has approved spending a little over half of the town’s original ARPA funds ($7,592,234) and the Select Board, which has the final say, has agreed. All were deemed time-sensitive.
The Select Board has approved:
$2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools.
$650,000 to help limit the water and sewer rate increase.
$900,000 for Elder Services.
$250,000 for covid supplies and test kits.
$77,000 for flood mitigation at Maillet Sommes.
$8,000 to survey two pieces of land on Sanborn Lane.
$11,620 for the Trails Committee for work at Mattera Cabin along with boardwalk improvements.
$100,000 for the Town Forest Committee to continue its work to remove dead trees and invasive species.
Those approvals leave $3,595,614 remaining in available ARPA funds, plus any grants the town has received since the process started.
Wednesday’s agenda included a first-time request and further explanation on a previous request but both were postponed until the Sept. 6 meeting.
The first scheduled request was from the First Congregational Church of Reading for $30,000 for asbestos remediation and $4,000 for landscaping. The second was a follow-up presentation by the Burbank YMCA to provide more specifics on their earlier proposal asking for $96,100 for adaptive and/or specialized recreation programs for individuals/children with disabilities.
The Sept. 6 meeting will include those two groups, along with a further discussion and decision on money for essential workers. Which of the two models will RAAC chose? The Wise/Brandt spreadsheet did not include town union workers and with the Labor Day holiday it will be a rush to get the needed information. Following the Sept. 6 meeting, RAAC has just one meeting left on Oct. 12 to conclude its work.
