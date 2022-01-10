READING - Due to the current COVID-19 case numbers in the area, the Reading Board of Health voted last week to implement an indoor mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in town. That includes the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes, gyms and fitness centers (even while working out) and in restaurants when not actively eating or drinking.
In addition, the Pleasant Street Center will also be closed through Friday, Jan. 21, while the current surge continues. The van will continue to operate for shopping and medical appointments, but the building itself will not be available over the next two weeks.
---
COVID cases continue to spike
It appears Reading’s COVID-19 surge has not yet peaked, as last Thursday’s report indicated the highest new case numbers yet. The town is currently reporting 371 active cases, all of which are new from the prior week, bringing the town’s total case count since the start of the pandemic to 3,731.
As has been the case throughout the winter the town’s COVID cases have turned over quickly, as all of the people who comprised last week’s 232 active cases have reportedly recovered. Overall Reading’s recovery count is now 3,294 and the death toll remained flat at 50. There have been 16 cases transferred to other jurisdictions
This week’s report does not indicate how many active cases are within the Reading Public Schools. The prior week had reported 19 cases in the school system.
---
Parking and compost stickers
This year’s 2022 Resident Parking and Compost Access stickers are now available for sale at the Reading Police Department and online. One sticker allowing a specific vehicle parking in resident and commuter permit parking spaces and access to the Compost Center is $150, and one additional parking pass for the same family will be $25. In addition, there are also stickers allowing access to the Compost Center only for $25, and $15 for residents aged 65 and over.
Those interested in buying a pass in person should visit the police station’s administrative office on the second floor on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stickers won’t be available at the dispatch window, and only exact cash or check payment is accepted.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Killam School Council, 3 p.m., Killam School, Conference Room.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Birch Meadow School Council, 7:30 p.m., Birch Meadow School, Conference Room.
Wednesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
---
