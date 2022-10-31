READING - Tonight is Halloween, and with perfect fall weather in the forecast it should be a great evening for trick or treating.
As it does every year, the Reading Police Department issued a set of guidelines to help ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for all. Among those, kids should avoid houses with no outside light on, use flashlights or some other reflective gear so they can be seen more easily by passing motorists, use crosswalks and crossing signals when available, stay on the sidewalk as much as possible and once home inspect all candy before it’s eaten.
If anything looks suspicious, toss it.
---
Senior Center plan making the rounds
As discussions surrounding the development of a new Senior/Community Center in Reading continue to progress, local officials are set to hold a public forum that will help get residents up to speed on the latest, particularly the proposed plan to buy the former downtown Walgreens property at 17 Harnden Way and develop it into a new facility.
Tuesday’s forum will be held in the Reading Public Library starting at 7 p.m. and can also be streamed on Zoom, and the forum is set to include presentations by the Institute for Human Centered Design and Catlin Architecture on the proposed building’s design and process, as well as discussions on the 17 Harnden Street process and a review of other options that have been explored.
As it stands now the plans to buy the Harnden Street property have been postponed for at least a few months so the town has more time to do its due diligence and answer needed questions before making such an important purchase. The Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) has also been extended an additional seven months past its original sunset date of Nov. 30 so it can continue to facilitate those efforts.
---
Senior Center Survey
As the town considers the construction of a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, local officials are seeking input from the public on what residents would like to see from a potential project. Reading residents age 18 and over are encouraged to complete a survey being conducted on the Senior/Community Center, which can be completed on the town’s website, in person at Town Hall, the Pleasant Street Center and at the Reading Public Library, or over the phone by calling the Gerontology Institute at 617-287-7413.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Board of Registrars, 10 a.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Senior Center Public Forum, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main Street.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
