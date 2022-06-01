READING – The Select Board wrote another ARPA check Tuesday night, this time giving Reading seniors a $900,000 shot in the arm.
“We know we can do more. We know this particular group, this population has really had a difficult couple years with covid and we want to be able to offer more,” said Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios to the board. “This is a critical need for seniors. Seniors have been hit hard, at least as hard as young people.”
The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) voted 6-0-1 last week in favor of recommending the town spend $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act allotment for Elder Services. That recommendation was before the Select Board Tuesday, which had already approved the spending of $2,650,000 in ARPA funds last month. It wasn’t a difficult vote for the board.
“I think this is a real opportunity for us,” said chair Mark Dockser, also a member of RAAC.
After a brief discussion, the board voted 5-0 in favor of using the ARPA money for Reading’s seniors.
As Delios explained, $300,000 of the money will go to a feasibility study for a new Senior/Community Center. Of the remaining $600,000, supplemental programing will get $250,000, senior bus trips to events like the Holiday Pops will get $150,000, wellness programs will receive $75,000, virtual programing will get $25,000, a volunteer coordinator will receive $50,000, and accessibility improvements will get $50,000.
“We like to think of this as a bridge to the future,” said Delios, who reminded residents there would be a listening session at the Reading Public Library Wednesday at 7 p.m. for residents to talk about what they’d want in a new senior center.
With the Select Board vote, it leaves $3.7 million remaining in ARPA funds for the many town groups still asking for help.
So far, the Select Board has approved:
• $2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools;
• $650,000 to help keep the water and sewer rate increase to 2.2 percent;
• and $900,000 for Elder Services.
Who else in town would like a piece of the remaining pie?
The Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce has asked for $105,000.
The Reading Police/Fire/Dispatchers have asked for $750,000.
The Recreation Department would like $1.7 million for phase one of the Birch Meadow Master Plan.
The Reading Historical Commission requested $13,500 for three commission needs including digitizing 20 original photographs and maps of Reading history.
The Conservation Commission has asked for $100,000 to complete the design phase of the Maillet Sommes Morgan Conservation lands.
Others have asked as well including the Reading Rotary and AFSCME local 1703 and the list is sure to grow.
With the RAAC recommendation approved, it was time for a new acronym. Welcome to SWAC or the Symonds Way Advisory Committee.
With Carlo Bacci leading the charge, the Symonds Way property, just a few steps from Burbank Arena, has been discussed by the board many times. Tuesday the board took the next step and discussed forming a seven-member committee to look at what to do with the property.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Bacci. “We need to do something with this property.”
The committee would serve in an advisory role to the Select Board and would recommend the best possible use of the land. The committee framework, drafted by Bacci and Town Manager Fidel Maltez, included a start date of July with Feb. 28, 2023 as the date to submit recommendations to the board, which would then present the recommendations to Town Meeting in April 2023.
But Dockser and Karen Herrick were uncomfortable with the timeline. The concern is that one possible use of the land could be a new Senior/Community Center and the SWAC timeline conflicted with the feasibility study that the board had just given the go-ahead for.
“This is a little quick, possibly,” said Dockser.
Herrick also thought having a School Committee member and a Finance Committee member on SWAC was wrong and she, along with Dockser, thought senior representation on SWAC made more sense.
During the discussion, the July committee start was pushed to September and the February date became August with a report to November Town Meeting. The board will take up the subject again at its next meeting on June 14. Prior to that, Dockser would speak to members of ReCalc, the committee looking at potential uses and sites for a new Senior/Community Center, and report to the Select Board.
The board also heard an update on the town’s Open Space & Recreation Plan. Reading’s plan was last updated in 2013 and with the help of Krista Moravec, a consultant from the Horsley Witten Group, the board heard a draft version of the updated plan. It included the benefits of open space like the Town Forest, along with recreation space like baseball fields.
The plan is a necessary step if the town wishes to receive state funding in the future. Board members will review the draft and if approved, Dockser will send a letter of support to the Grants Manager at the State Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The board also heard an update from the Board of Health that ended with a question. Should the town expand the Board of Health from three to five members. If the answer is yes, the town will need to change the charter, which specifically says three members.
And on the subject of money, if anyone’s interested in purchasing an old Reading Police car, now’s your chance. The town is selling a 2011 Ford Explorer that admittedly has a few electrical issues. It’s in fair condition and can be yours with the highest bid on an online auction.
The meeting started with praise for the town’s Memorial Day services, much of it directed at Reading’s retiring Veterans Services Director Kevin Bohmiller.
“A great job by Kevin Bohmiller,” said Herrick.
“It was a really nice event,” said Bacci.
“It was very emotional for everyone who was there,” said Maltez, who the day before completed the Run To Remember, a half marathon in Boston in honor of fallen first responders.
Maltez finished in 2:30:45, much faster than the board’s 3:40 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.