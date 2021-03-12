In her time at RMHS, along within the town's community, Grace Cote has made a wide impact on and off the field. To the girls she plays with, Grace embodies a dedicated, approachable, and talented teammate, always cheering others on and keeping the atmosphere encouraging and enjoyable. Her teammates would describe her as supportive, helpful, committed, and an overall open and enthusiastic player as well as friend. She keeps a balance between schoolwork and sports by staying focused during her classes, while also cherishing the many memories she’s made with her close knit group of friends, along with her teammates. Grace will be remembered as an outgoing, kind and inclusive friend to the class of 2021 and to the Reading community.
Grace has a busy schedule as she works mainly with kids during the school year and the summer. She worked for the extended day program at Wood End Elementary school her junior year. She loved it but unfortunately couldn’t continue working there during covid. Grace continues to babysit for a few families in Reading and babysit a lot during the summer. When she’s not studying, playing sports, volunteering or working, Grace enjoys spending time with my friends and family, working out, and exploring new places. She also appreciates making time to volunteer at areas around one. One example of this is Grace's dedicated work at St. Agnes church. She was able to volunteer and teach at a CCD camp, helping others find their faith as well.
Grace has a love for sports as she has played one every season at the high school. In the fall, Grace plays on the girls varsity field hockey team as a vital forward. During the winter season in both freshman and sophomore year, Grace also participated on the track team. And in the spring, Grace plays a valuable and dedicated role on the girls varsity lacrosse team.
Grace loves the sports she plays and to display that she’s volunteered at youth events over many years. She’s been a Youth Field Hockey helper as well as a Youth Lacrosse Coach, passing her love down in hopes to encourage others to participate in her passions.
The thing she says she’ll remember the most will be “Sports that I participated in, sports games I attended, and all my time spent with my friends,” Grace shares.
She has also previously been a member of the RMHS club, A World of Difference. This club aims to help different initiatives and organizations to better the community in any way possible. One of Grace's passions is giving back to others which is emulated by her presence in this club.
Next year, Grace looks forward to focusing on her studies at a prestigious school. As of now, Grace is undecided but is interested in majoring in either business, nutrition or sports management. Although it’s too early to know where she’ll attend next fall, Grace is excited for the new opportunities college will bring.
This year Grace has a full schedule as she’s enrolled in some of the hardest classes RMHS has to offer. This includes Honors Film and Literature, Honors Poetry, Honors World Issues, Intro to Calc, Environmental Issues, and Environmental Ecology. Some of her most notable and favorite classes in the past have been the english classes she’s taken.
To commemorate and celebrate her many achievements and dedication, she received a Perseverance Award in Business sophomore year. This award solidifies her drive to be the best student she can be.
Some of her favorites include the movie, Just Go With It, starring her favorite actor, Adam Sandler, which she could be seen watching with friends. Her favorite restaurant is Venetian Moon and her favorite food is pizza. Lastly, he favorite quote that she lives her life by is “Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.” - Zig Zigler.
Grace would like to take this time to thank her friends and family with their countless help and motivation through her education and overall life.
“I would like to thank my mom, dad, and brother for being so supportive through the years and always being there for me. I would also like to thank my friends for all the memories and I am so thankful for you guys,” Grace shares.
Grace resides on Lilah Lane with her parents Jen and Keith, and her older brother Jack (20).
