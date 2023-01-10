READING - Incumbent members of Reading’s Select Board, School Committee, and RMLD Board of Commissioners all recently indicated an interest in seeking re-election this spring, according to Town Clerk Laura Gemme.
And though as of last Wednesday just one outside candidate had emerged to challenge those likely re-election bids, Reading citizens still have weeks to pull nomination papers before the ballot is finalized for municipal elections on April 4.
According to Gemme’s office, Reading’s electorate later this spring will fill a pair of Select Board, School Committee, and Library Board of Trustee seats and also select a town moderator and one Municipal Light Board member. There are also dozens of Town Meeting seats up for grabs.
As of last week, two eager incumbents - veteran Town Moderator Alan Foulds and School Committee member Carla Nazzaro - had not only pulled nomination papers, but had returned them to the town clerk’s office for certification.
Meanwhile, Select Board members Carlo Bacci and Karen Herrick and School Committee incumbent Erin Gaffen had indicated an interest in seeking re-election by pulling the required nomination papers at Town Hall. Also pulling nomination papers as of last week was RMLD Commissioner Robert Coulter.
Emerging as the first non-incumbent to seek political office this election season, Pine Ridge Road resident Christian Pop pulled nomination papers for a Library Board of Trustee seat in early December. As of the latest update from the town clerk, incumbent Library Board of Trustee members Nina Pennacchio and Monette Verrier had not requested the needed paperwork to run for another term in office.
Any registered voter within the Town of Reading is eligible to run for political office and can do so by pulling nomination papers from Gemme’s office before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
With the exception of those running for Town Meeting seats, all election candidates must obtain at least 50 signatures from other registered voters within the community in order to be placed on the April 4 ballot. Town Meeting candidates must collect at least 10 signatures.
Because all signatures must be reviewed and verified by Gemme’s office, it is recommended that candidates gather more signatures than the bare minimum needed in case some of those endorsements are disqualified. Candidates are also advised that completed nomination papers but be returned to the town clerk’s office for certification no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The final slate of candidates to appear on the municipal election ballot will be announced by the town clerk in early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.