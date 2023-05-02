READING - Town Meeting members late last week plugged a substantial funding gap in the Birch Meadow Park project by allocating an extra $1.22 million towards the undertaking.
In an overwhelming show of support for first-phase improvement plan, Town Meeting last Thursday night approved Article 14 in a 134-to-2 vote.
The extra funding, which will shore-up a previous $1.5 million budget forecast that was rendered obsolete by raging inflationary trends in just six-months time, will primarily come from leftover money remaining from the previously approved police station renovation and Parker Middle School roof projects. Another $440,000 will come from a special 40R or smart-growth incentive payment account which by state law can only be spent on capital needs in the community.
The lop-sided victory for Article 14 appeared to validate longtime Birch Meadow Park supporters’ contention that their decade-plus old vision for the sprawling network of conservation areas, playgrounds and athletic fields enjoys broad public support.
“I’ve been involved in the Birch Meadow master plan for 15 years now and I’m thrilled to be here tonight to tell you about the latest update,” said veteran Recreation Committee member Richard Hand. “We talked to the neighbors in the Birch Meadow area. We talked to the school department. And we talked to youth organizations to understand their concerns [before finalizing this proposal in 2020].”
“The reason behind this is well-documented and it has been reiterated in tonight’s presentations,” Finance Committee Chair Edward Ross later said matter-of-factly, when asked to explain the advisory board’s unanimous vote of support for the supplemental funding package.
According to Town Manager Fidel Maltez, who sounded the alarm about the funding gap in early March after bids for the first-phase improvements came in far higher than anticipated, the project will break ground after school lets out for the summer.
Neither current high school sports seasons nor youth and adult softball league schedules should be impacted by the work, according to town officials.
Based upon a minor site plan approval granted in February by Reading’s Community Planning and Development Commission, the most expensive component of the project will involve a major overhaul of the old “Imagination Station” parking area off of Birch Meadow Drive by the Coolidge Middle School.
Specifically, the gravel lot will be completely repaved and lined to include 55 parking spaces, new drainage and runoff treatment capabilities, and a designated entrance and exit out of the site. The revitalized parking area will also include three new electric vehicle charging stations and a new stacking zone for busses, which will be able to exit the lot through a special gated exit.
“Right now the existing conditions of the parking lot are not ideal. It’s a main part of our school drop-off and pick-up areas [at the Coolidge Middle School],” Community Services Director Genevieve Fiorente explained during recent Town Meeting deliberations.
The project also involves the creation of a new “walking spine” that will provide new pedestrian connectivity between the varsity softball field and adjoining athletic fields at RMHS.
A new 1,800 square foot recreation building, which includes two new public restrooms, storage space, and an attached outdoor pavilion for public gatherings and picnics, will also be erected along that new central walkway.
Another project facet involves the construction of a new lacrosse “practice wall”, an amenity which will be paid for almost entirely by youth sporting organizations.
During a Select Board meeting on March 8, Maltez warned the low-bid for the first-phase improvements came in nearly twice as high as originally forecasted in September of 2022, when a sizable $1.5 million share of the towns’ $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was allocated for the project.
At the time, Select Board member Chris Haley, who was part of the advisory board that recommended the $1.5 million in ARPA spending, was floored by news the pricetag had doubled.
“How could we be this way off? It just seems like something that should never happen, even with inflation,” said Haley.
“We certainly did not expect it to be this high,” the town manager admitted. “These numbers are insane, and we were also blown away [by the bids that came in].”
Maltez introduced the supplemental funding package detailed in Article 14 after conferring with the Finance Committee and recreation department officials.
According to a 64-page update to the Birch Meadow Park master plan that was used in 2020 by architectural firm Activitas to draw up conceptual renderings for the overall $17 million project, two additional phases would tentatively include an upgraded children’s playground, eight new eight new pickleball courts, and two new outdoor basketball courts by Bancroft Avenue and the RMHS’ Rise Preschool parking area.
A second walking “spine”, consisting of another lighted eight-to-ten foot wide walking trail, would also be constructed to connect distant parking areas to all of the site’s field and passive recreational sites.
Presently, Reading’s long-term capital budget includes a $2.5 million line-item for FY’25 that would cover Phase 2 of the project.
