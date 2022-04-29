READING - Town Meeting earlier this week rejected an attempt to triple former Town Manager Robert LeLacheur’s retirement bonus to a $51,000 payout.
With the proposed budget amendment failing in 66-to-97 vote on Monday night, those speaking against the extra payout contended the former town manager, though undisputedly one of the hardest working employees in town during his tenure, was already being rewarded enough for his service through the $17,000 bonus offered by the Select Board earlier this spring.
Others suggested that LeLacheur was lucky to be getting that extra payment, as no other Town of Reading staffer is even eligible for termination pay.
“Every one of us go to work every day and do our job. Some of his do it better than others and some of us are more dedicated than others. But we all enter into a contract and at the end of the day, as long as we’re just doing our job, I don’t understand [why] you’d expect a reward,” said Precinct 5’s Sherilla Lestrade of the budget amendment.
“Bonuses are a uniquely corporate concept,” later argued fellow Precinct 5 representative Vanessa Alvarado. “We’re a town. We don’t have profits; we have tax dollars. This is also an equity issue for me, because there’s not a single other member of town staff who’s received a bonus besides the town manager.”
Though ultimately defeated, there was widespread support for upping the retirement bonus.
Notably, the effort to increase the payment to LeLacheur was led by Precinct 8’s Bill Brown, who frequently criticizes town officials for what he views as frivolous spending on new municipal programs, positions, and capital spending and land acquisitions.
Brown attempted to boost LeLacheur’s bonus by offering an amendment to Article 5, which sought to add a net total of $468,000 to the FY’22 budget through a free cash appropriation. The financial plan, which included LeLacheur’s $17,000 stipend, technically included a total of nearly $900,000 in new spending, but at least $430,000 was offset through interdepartmental transfers.
Article 5 eventually passed after a prologued debate over the former town manager’s bonus pay.
According to Brown, he believe LeLacheur, like his predecessor Peter Heckenbleikner, had earned a larger severance payment in light of his devotion to the Town of Reading.
“I think if you go back through the history of all the hours Bob put into this town, this $17,000 [bonus] to me is a slap in the face,” argued the Town Meeting member.
“For those who may not know, when Bob’s father was dying down in Milton, Bob commuted down there every night to make sure his Dad was okay. He’d come back every morning to make sure this town was run,” continued Brown, who added that thanks LeLacheur’s work ethic, a major calamity was prevented last year when the former town manager discovered a major water leak in Town Hall on a Saturday.
Precinct 1 representative John Halsey, Mark Ventura of Precinct 2, and Town Meeting members Larry Berman and John Arena also rose to speak in favor of increasing the size of the town manager’s termination stipend.
According to Arena and Berman, setting aside the extra money for the public servant was simply the right thing to do, especially since LeLacheur gave a proper six-month notice of his resignation plans and declined to use any of his leftover sick time.
Based upon figures provided by Select Board member Chris Haley, who had lobbied for awarding a substantially higher bonus to LeLacheur, the new retiree had accumulated the equivalent of $144,000 in sick-leave during the course of his 16-year tenure in Town Hall. Though compensated for all remaining vacation time, the former Town Hall CEO departed his corner office without using any of that accumulated sick-time benefit.
“All of us had our relationships with Bob. I worked with him for a long time and I’ve never met a smarter or more humble person,” said Berman. “Whether it’s $17,000 or $51,000, I want you to look into your hearts and say what could we do with gratitude and grace? Then make your decision”
Based upon Monday night’s vote, it’s unclear as to whether LeLacheur would have received the extra payment even had Town Meeting appropriated the additional funding.
Specifically, according to a legal opinion offered during the assembly by Town Counsel Ivria Fried, the Select Board - as specified in the Town Charter - would still have the final say over whether to actually send the extra $31,000 to the former town manager.
Both Select Board members Chris Haley and Carlo Bacci both told Town Meeting representatives that they believed LeLacheur deserves a better bonus. Meanwhile, Select Board Chair Mark Dockser spoke repeatedly on Monday against allocating the extra funding, while board member Karen Herrick would later vote against the amendment.
Meanwhile, new Select Board member Jackie McCarthy stayed out of the fray on Monday night and abstained from taking a vote on the amendment.
