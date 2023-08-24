READING – By the time you read this, the Reading Food Pantry has spent the last penny of its ARPA funds. As far as the $46,200 the group received last year from the town, the cupboard is bare.
At Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting the food pantry was back asking for help. Could they have a second helping of ARPA funds, specifically $28,700 to cover gift cards for needy Reading families?
“I’m not sure where the town stands in terms of ARPA funding,” said pantry board member Sean Tesoro. “But if there was any additional funding available, we would like to submit a request.”
The immediate answer was no, but a further discussion of the town’s ARPA funds changed that to a maybe. Either way, the food pantry needs help. From its home inside the Old South United Methodist Church, It is now serving more than 155 households, a 30 percent increase since July of 2022.
“Unfortunately, the way that we see the tide turning, that’s probably the tip of the iceberg,” said Tesoro. “As we’ve seen, the higher inflation, the higher interest rates, all the things that we think are going to wind through the economy in the next several months and even the next couple years, it’s no surprise that we think that the need is going to continue to grow.”
Because of inflation the food pantry has increased the dollar amount of its grocery store gift cards from $20 for an individual to $30 and from $40 to $60 for a family.
“The number of families were serving has gone up dramatically so our costs have gone up. Just today we spent the last of the ARPA funds. To be able to get through this year, with the enhanced gift cards, we’re now dipping into savings to be able to continue at that rate. We just can’t see going back to what the rate was before because we’ve all been to the grocery store.”
One additional tool the food pantry holds is its designation in May as a 501(c)3 charity. That move will open greater funding opportunities for the pantry, such as foundation grants. The Fall Street Faire will be the start of the pantry’s fund-raising campaign, centered around the group’s 40th anniversary. The food pantry has already improved its website, readingfoodpantry.
org.
“The generosity of the Reading Community has kept us going for years,” said new Executive Director Simone Payment. “It continues to keep us going, but we’re seeing shortfalls in the amount of food donations that we get. There have also been problems at the Greater Boston Foodbank because they’re supporting all of Eastern Massachusetts and all pantries are seeing an increased needs. And then of course, inflation. Our money doesn’t go as far.”
Initially it was felt that all ARPA funds had been allocated. But Town Manager Fidel Maltez said there was $73,000 remaining as of Aug. 17. A good percentage of that is slated to go to the Board of Health for the community needs assessment. Mark Dockser said before the board thinks it has money to spend, it should consult the Board of Health.
The plan is for Maltez to see where the Board of Health is on spending for the community needs assessment, then return at its Sept. 12 meeting with an update.
Following an 8-0 vote by the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee last September, the Select Board approved a $46,200 Food Pantry request at their meeting almost a year ago. The money went to the two new refrigerators ($12,000), a year’s worth of gift cards ($19,200), and the space consultant ($15,000).
Tesoro said Tuesday they’re continuing to look for new space for the pantry.
