READING - School officials recently bestowed a dozen town educators with ‘Distinguished Teaching Awards’ during a recent ceremony in RMHS’ library.
During the latest gathering of Readings’ School Committee, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski explained that each of the teachers being recognized was personally nominated by students, parents, work colleagues, or building principals and administrators who took the time to submit written narratives detailing the attributes that made the educators worthy of special attention.
“One of the hallmarks of our incredible district is our school teachers. Seeing some of our teachers in action, we’re just blown away by the impact they have on our students,” said the superintendent. “Life in this world is hard. Education is hard. And student needs have never been higher. Yet all the staff we recognize tonight continue to show up and deliver for their students in some truly amazing and inspiring ways.”
In total, more than 100 such nomination forms were submitted to the superintendent’s office for consideration this year.
Established just last year, five educator’s were last year named the district’s first distinguished teaching award recipients. According to Milaschewski, the special recognition was made possible through an anonymous donation of a Reading resident, who before passing away made arrangements to in his will to leave money for the benefit of teachers. To fulfill those wishes, central office administrators established a special account for the new teaching recognition, which comes with a small monetary award.
This year’s winners of the Distinguished Teaching Award include the following district employees:
Jerald Coyle
Nominated for the award by one of his students over the past two years, Coyle is a Coolidge Middle School science teacher who instructs both seventh and eight graders.
According to the pupil who succesfully lobbied for Coyle to be named a 2022/2023 distinguished teaching award winner, the classroom educator is willing to engage in intellectual debates with students, shows remarkable patience while helping pupils learn course material, and encourages those in his classroom to laugh and make learning fun.
“He’s always kind, funny, approachable, and willing to listen to a student’s opinion,” the student speaker explained while presenting the award to the middle school worker. “He never gets made, even when you can see on his face that he wants to…Apart forms he positivity he brings to the Coolidge Middle School, science has become a favorite subject of mine because of his teaching.”
“I look up to him so much,” the future RMHS freshman added.
Joyce Camenker
A RISE Preschool teacher, award recipient Camenker was described by a colleague as the “glue” that held together the prekindergarten instruction team after the program was split up into three different schools.
According to the speaker presenting the award, the teacher has proven over the years that she will do just about anything to help out a student or co-worker, even if it means completely changing her instruction style or making other adaptations that are tailored to play to the strengths of individual young learners.
“WE know she is one of the most flexible, consistent, and compasssionate teachers we’ve ever worked with. She cares deeply about her kids and not just their [academic] skills, but their ability to form friendships. She’ll do anything to help a student meet with success,” said the work colleague.
Leah Cristi
Nominated by a Parker Middle School student, Cristi is a foreign language teacher who isn’t afraid to share personal details and anecdotes and details about herself in order to help students master Spanish.
Citing one such example, the local adolescent who nominated her for the award recalled the teacher making fun about her own terrible singing voice when trying to help pupils learn vocabulary words associated with singing and dancing. The teacher was also described as a role model who students just gravitate towards on a regular basis.
“Her fun personality, strong character and brilliant teaching style has helped me develop a passion for Spanish,” the presenter boasted. “Thank you for being a ray of light and bringing so much joy to our school. I don’t know how I’ll ever manage to handle next year without you.”
Jaclyn Gargano
A Barrows Elementary School teacher, Gargano was nominated by a local parent and mother who joked about “winning the jackpot” when her child was assigned to her classroom for the 2022/2023 school year.
Praising the teacher for her tireless work towards making sure parents were kept informed about their children’s educational development, the town resident also credited Gargano for making her classroom space such a fun and safe place for students to learn.
“When your son says, ‘Wow, this year flew by,’ you know it was a good year. And when he asks, ‘Can the whole class just stay back?’ you know you hit the jackpot,” the award presenter said. “She teachers our kids to persevere and step outside their comfort zone in a safe environment. She fosters a loving and nurturing environment that creates a safe space for our kids to learn best.”
Tara Herlihy
Nominated by building principal Sarah Marchant, Herlihy is a Coolidge Middle School educator who teachers small group English language and reading classes. She is also a Team Explorer program leader.
According to Marchant, Herlihy’s talent in the classroom is fostered by her ability to recognize “the goodness in everybody and bring it to the surface”. The middle school principal also praised the educator for volunteering for the community’s new “Unified Basketball” program and launching Reading’s Special Olympics games when the state competitions were cancelled due to COVID-19 a few years ago.
“Tara Herlihy is always willing to go the extra mile for her students…She inspires all of her students and the staff around her,” said Marchant.
Steven Kennedy
A school counselor at Reading Memorial High School Kennedy was described by counseling director Lena Williams as a consummate team player with a bottomless well of compassion and empathy.
According to Williams, the veteran school employee, who first came to Reading some 17 years ago, was amongst the first to welcome her into the district when she was hired 10 years ago as his superior. She immediately recognized his value to the counseling team.
“I felt like he was the one who was mentoring me when I started,” Williams joked. “His heart is filled with compassion, empathy, respect and a genuine love for all the students he works with. He takes the time to get to know and understand [all of his students’] unique needs and personalities, and he’s a fierce advocate for them.”
Miriam Lewis
The elementary school teacher’s classroom was dubbed by Joshua Eaton School Principal Caitlin Shelburne as the “home of the llamas”, an apparent reference to some of the distinguished teacher award winner’s classroom decorations and her exuberant instruction style.
Recalling walking past Lewis’ classroom one day early on in the school year, Shelburne joked that she thought a whole team of guest readers had been brought in for a performance after hearing the teacher mimic character voices from a book.
“Ms. Lewis is an absolutely dynamic educator and Miriam, your vibrant personality just comes out in your classroom. I remember the first time I walked by your classroom, I wondered if you had brought an improv group to read a book. And then I walked by and there was Miriam impersonating all the characters,” the principal joked.
Arielle Mucha
When called to introduce Birch Meadow School educator Arielle Mucha, STEM Coordinator Heather Leonard characterized the teacher as having an electrifying and riveting approach to classroom instruction that is nearly impossible to walk away from.
The award presenter later boasted about the teachers’ willingness to take risks and adapt her teaching style so long as doing so enhances the student learning experience.
“Arielle is a dangerous person to do classroom visits with, because you just can’t leave. It’a a place where you can tell the students leave each day just loving learning,” said Leonard. “She leads by doing and she’s willing to take risks and really lean into some of the new curriculum work that’s being done.”
Helen Palmieri
The Killam Elementary School teacher, who has been teaching fifth graders for the past 20 years, was praised for her work both in and out of the classroom.
Nominated by the family of a local student, Palmieri was feted by Principal Sarah Leveque after the local residents had to leave the School Committee gathering before she was announced. According to Leveque, the teacher and newly appointed assistant principal leads by example and can be seen working with students before class begins each day and making sure all kids have a safe way to get home each afternoon.
“She’s been with us at the Killam for 20 years now doing this work and what a job she does,” said the building administrator. “She’s there every single day to meet kids before school and it’s not unusual to look in there and see a collection of students helping out.”
Charles Strout
The RMHS business teacher and technology specialist was praised by colleague Allison Williams, the head of the math and business department, as the type of “person who you can call on anytime”.
Making sure to also brag about Strout’s robotics know-how - why has helped the high school’s robotics team capture a few competition crowns - Williams explained that dozens of teachers and students often call upon the tech whiz for help when something goes wrong in their classrooms.
“If you’re a teacher and your smart board isn’t working, you call Chuck. If you’re really in the know, you text him and he’s in your room lickety-split,” the award presenter joked. “If you’re a student and you forgot your password, again, he’s going to be happy to receive you. And if you need help to building a robot that’s going to beat all other robots, Mr. Strout is who you’re looking for.”
Elmy Trevejo
Shelburne also introduced the crowd to school nurse and distinguished teaching award winner Trevejo, who the building principal jokingly said has rapport with students is so good that the winning prize in a recent concert was an opportunity to smash a pie in her face.
According to the school principal, Trevejo is hardly one to stick to her nursing station and as such, she is commonly found all over the building with a throng of students gathered round.
“When Ms. Trevejo is not in her office attending to the day-to-day care of students, she can be found offering up a quiet space, checking to see how students days are going, or most recently - as in yesterday - getting pied in the face by a first grader,” said the award presenter. “She’s an absolutely incredible person and she goes above and beyond for our school.”
Dianne Tzovaras
The Wood End School teacher, after floating around the district on previous assignments in years past, has certainly found her niche as a special education teacher at the Sunset Rock Lane facility, building principal Nicole Nicole Schwartz told the gathering.
According to Schwartz, over the past year, the new staff member has become an integral part of the Wood End community who has demonstrated time and again her willingness to go above and beyond for her students.
“She’s dedicated to her craft and she has put forth 100 percent of herself,” said the Wood End leader.
