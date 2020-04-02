It’s a challenging, terrifying, frustrating, scary, strenuous, confusing, and overall tough time for Reading’s small businesses.
Did we miss anything?
“I think you’re on the right track,” said Lisa Egan, the Executive Director of the Reading-North Chamber of Commerce since 2014. “My heart goes out to people who really want to work and provide their service or retail to the community and they simply can’t. Now they have no revenue and with the school closure extended to May 4th, I just wonder what that means. I assume it means they’ll be closed for a month or more. It’s a long time to go without any income.”
Normally at this time of year Egan would be planning future events. May is Small Business Month nationally. In the past that’s meant at least one event every week. This year those plans are all on hold thanks to the coronavirus. “It’s hard to know what May is going to bring,” she said.
So, instead of planning events that bring people together, Egan has focused on helping the Chamber’s 270 members navigate a world-wide health and economic crisis.
“I’m trying to be a liaison, just because there’s so much information and stuff that’s changing on a daily basis in terms of support, and Small Business Administration funding, and federal funding, and state level,” said Egan. “What’s the latest and what’s the best way to let people know about that? What options are there for people who are worried about how they’re going to pay their April rent?”
It can be confusing.
“It is, and I’m not managing a business like a restaurant that’s trying to keep its employees paid, trying to do takeout and be creative like so many of our restaurants are doing right now. Our community is comprised of a lot of businesses that are 15 employees or less. Do they have an HR department that can keep on track of that? No, and that’s what I’m trying to help fill the gap in with the Chamber. So, when people call with any question, like, ‘What do I do if someone comes to work coughing?’, I really don’t know, so I’m researching that to see what the protocols are. I’m sure there is a protocol, but I don’t want to give the wrong advice.”
Some of her day now includes updating the Chamber website. With the news changing sometimes by the hour, it’s a challenge to keep up. But every day there’s information on readingnreadingchamber.org, ranging from the Small Business Recovery Loan Fund to restaurants in town that are open for takeout and delivery.
And Egan practices what she posts. Her recent birthday was celebrated with takeout from the Horseshoe Grill, and her husband Patrick and their three kids had pizza from Colombo’s. Both restaurants are frequent supporters of chamber events and this week, Colombo’s, with Egan’s help, also donated 10 $20 gift cards to local nurses working on the frontline.
“Your heart goes out to these people who you’ve worked with for a long time and that are trying to do a lot of good for the community,” said Egan. “I feel bad that they’re so powerless. I wish I could do more to help them.”
As she spoke Thursday, work continued in Washington on a plan to help all Americans deal with the economic fallout. Almost 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment last week. Daily reports that the plan was being held up by political differences was frustrating for many, including Egan.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of frustration, because if we can’t all get on the same page around this … like really? It should be a priority. I read that 60 percent of Americans are employed by small businesses. We’ve got to get our arms around this if we want anything left on the other side. There’s so much uncertainty and that naturally breeds stress. It’s ridiculous that we can’t pass something. There is a lot happening at the state level but I don’t know if it’s enough. This is all unprecedented territory.”
It doesn’t help that there’s no end in sight.
“I think that’s what’s hard. People are working really hard. They’re worried about getting sick themselves. It’s very stressful.”
Stressful. Another word for the times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.