This week's Senior profile highlight’s Daniel Fraine, an adventurous, friendly, and driven senior at Reading Memorial High School. Daniel is a friend to many at the high school. He is actively involved in the Reading community, as he is a valuable member of the boy’s track team. Daniel has natural athletic abilities and can pick up sports easily. He is also extremely adventurous and curious as is shown through his gap year travel plans. Before coming to the high school, Daniel attended Killam Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
For his Senior year, Daniel is taking a great lineup of courses including, Digital Photography, Horror and Fear/Film and literature, WW2, Latin 2, Financial Algebra, Acting, and Honors Psychology.
When asked what Daniel’s most exciting moment of high school was he recounts that it was finding out he had a skill for hurdling during this past winter track season.
Daniel explains saying, “I had been running the 55m. The entire season I had been third in the Middlesex league and trying to break 8 seconds. And during the Winchester meet towards the end of the season I got 7.9 which placed me first in the league at the time.”
Daniel mentions that the best part of breaking the 8 seconds was the joy both he and his teammates felt.
Daniel says, “My friends who were also in the race and on the team were just as excited for me as I was, maybe even more. Same with my coach.”
This moment was also special because Daniel finally found a sport he excelled at. He always had felt he was mediocre at the others but hurdling was something he felt especially attached to, and he was great at it.
When asked what Daniel will remember most about high school, he says he will remember his friends and the events he has had over the past four years.
Specifically, Daniel says he will remember Unity Day. On that day Daniel was able to spend time with friends he didn’t have classes with and do activities he wouldn’t have done outside of school. Daniel adds that Unity Day made him cherish the relationships he has with other students.
“I think that made me realize the number of people we have friendships with that we didn't realize we did when we were in a classroom setting. And how we might not ever see them again after high school.”
Daniel has helped out around the community as a referee at local children’s soccer games. He would referee soccer games with kids ages 4-10.
Some quick fun facts about Daniel are his favorite foods are pizza, chicken parm, and shrimp scampi. For dessert Daniel enjoys chocolate chip cookies with ice cream. Daniel’s favorite actors are Jennifer Lawrence and Mathew McConaughey. Daniel’s favorite music artists are Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Surfaces, Lord Huron, and Taylor Swift. Daniel's favorite book series is the Harry Potter series, and his favorite animal is a shark.
In his free time Daniel has many hobbies. He has been a gymnast for fourteen years (not competitively) but it is a sport he enjoys doing with friends when he has the time. Another one of Daniel’s hobbies is film photography. He loves taking photos of friends and landscapes from his travels. He also enjoys going to Wingaersheek Beach, watching movies, going to concerts, and roller coaster rides. He went on the tallest roller coaster last summer.
A teacher at RMHS that has positively impacted Daniel is Mrs. Williams, Daniel’s English 11 teacher. Daniel explains why she had such a positive impression on him saying, “She was someone who became your friend before becoming your teacher. She taught me to always be kind and understanding. She always had healthy patience but would push you if it was needed.”
As mentioned, Daniel is talented at just about any sport. He has played soccer all four years of high school as the striker/forward. He has done Varsity Outdoor track his Junior and Senior year and Varsity Indoor track senior. Through his involvement in sports at the high school Daniel has won some athletic awards, including 2023 indoor most improved athlete award, and 2023 indoor Middlesex league-all star team.
As for college plans next year, Daniel plans on taking a gap year to travel through a program called ARCC. In the fall he will travel Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Hawaii where he will do preservation projects and explore with other kids his age. For the second half of his gap year he might travel to other countries.
Daniel resides on Beech Street with his parents Lesley and Dan. Daniel also has two older sisters Cynthia (23) and Brittney (24). Olivia also has two siblings, Jamie (22) and Thomas (20).
