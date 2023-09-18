By CAITLIN DEE
READING - An Oktoberfest “celebration and beer garden” is coming to Reading’s Town Common on September 23. The event held by the Town of Reading will run from 2-8 p.m. and include food, live music, and kids activities.
Businesses such as Winter Hill Brewing Company, Hopthecary Ales, Wandering Soul Beer Co., and Small Change Brewing Company will be in attendance as well.
Trash and Recycling Carts Public Forum
A public forum about trash and recycling carts will be held on September 19.
The event will take place in the conference room at Town Hall and is set to begin at 6 p.m. According to the event description, attendees can “come visit with the Town Manager and learn about the future of trash collection and changes the town is preparing to make.”
The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom.
First MBTA Communities knowledge session
Reading residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the MBTA Communities initiative on September 19 at a knowledge session on the state multi-family housing mandates.
The session is the first of two offered and is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Reading Public Library as well as via Zoom for those who prefer to join virtually.
According to the event description, the event is necessary as “Reading does NOT currently comply with the law and our zoning must be revised to meet the new requirements.”
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
• Tuesday, September 19:
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Reading Public Library
• Wednesday, September 20
Department of Public Works, 10 a.m., Town Hall
School Council, 4 p.m., Memorial High School
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library
Historical District Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Killam School Building Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library
School Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library
Select Board, 7 p.m., Reading Public
Library
