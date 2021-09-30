By BOB HOLMES
READING - The Select Board this week voted to reopen the warrant for the November Town Meeting to allow an article that, if approved, would provide a temporary halt to 40R projects that have led to numerous mixed-use developments in the downtown area.
During a regularly scheduled meeting in Town Hall on Tuesday night, the elected officials voted unanimously to allow the citizen’s petition to be debated at this fall’s upcoming assembly.
The article was submitted by Summer Ave. resident Mary Ellen O’Neill.
The proposed moratorium on so-called “smart growth” redevelopments within Reading’s downtown area, which under the state’s 40R initiative by definition include dense multi-family housing components, is being pitched as an increasing number of town residents have criticized the special zoning district as creating too many adverse impacts on abutters.
Article 9 reads:
“To see if the Town will vote to mitigate adverse 40R zoning project impacts on neighboring properties that are now evidenced by visual, acoustic, shadow, excessive density, and other impacts; and to mitigate unanticipated 40R zoning project pressures on street parking supply that are now negatively impacting residents and businesses alike; by halting any new Plan Review approvals of projects using 40R zoning provisions until density-reducing revisions to the 40R zoning code are considered and approved by Town Meeting, or to take any other action with respect thereto.”
Because of a posting technicality, the Select Board didn’t vote on what to do with the five parcels of land on the Meadow Brook golf course. But they did hold a lengthy discussion that included a new option. In the past, the discussion had centered on either saying yes or no to the all-or-nothing $2.25 million land purchase. Until Tuesday, that was the only option.
But the board learned there’s potentially a third option, buying just one of the five parcels. That parcel would then be turned into a gravel parking area and a new entrance to the Town Forest. The new option comes after discussions with Bancroft Estates, the developer of the Meadow Brook land. Bancroft would sell the one parcel to the town for $525,000 as is, or $600,000 with Bancroft doing the gravel work to create a new parking lot.
“Bancroft seems willing to come to the table,” said Town Council Ivria Fried, a statement backed up by representatives of the company in attendance.
“It seems like a no brainer,” said Haley of the new option.
But Dockser was still interested in the entire property.
“I still see this as a great opportunity to buy the whole thing,” said Dockser. “I’m still interested in the entire parcel.”
Fried will continue discussions with Meadow Brook and Bancroft with Dockser appointed as the contact person for the board. The board has until Nov. 4 to make a decision but that could come at the Oct. 12 meeting.
The wrestling match between the Select Board and resident Walt Tuvell continued with the board voting 3-2 to try mediation for the first four Open Meeting Law complaints filed by Tuvell. Bacci and Haley voted no.
“I don’t know what’s going to satisfy him,” said Bacci.
Emily Sisson of the Recreation Committee appeared before the board to discuss the Birch Meadow Master Plan. The Recreation Committee would like to push ahead with the first part of the plan, that includes a pavilion with restrooms at the end of a walking path near the tennis courts. It would cost roughly $1 million.
“This would be a great kickoff for the project,” said Bacci.
LeLacheur suggested the next step would be design work, meaning the committee would ask Town Meeting for the money to begin design work. Following that, the capital plan would be adjusted to add the project. Depending on the timing, it could be included in the November Town Meeting or delayed until April.
“This is a really exciting project and something residents support,” said
Herrick.
