By MAC CERULLO
READING - With Massachusetts scheduled to move into Phase 3 of its vaccine rollout this week, all residents age 16 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated. The update comes as Reading’s coronavirus caseload remains stubbornly flat, with 28 new positive cases reported in the town’s most recent update.
Overall Reading has 58 active cases, down slightly from last week’s 60, and the town has now had 1,828 positive cases since the pandemic began. The town also reported 37 recoveries, bringing the total recovery count to 1,697, and no new deaths were reported, leaving the town’s death toll at 49. Ten cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions, and the town remains “yellow” in the state report for the 12th straight week.
The Reading Board of Health’s policy regarding the wearing of masks in public indoors remains in effect in order to help avoid any future spread and prevent a resurgence in town. Residents are reminded that anyone who enters a business or a residential/commercial property with more than one unit is required to wear a mask or another suitable face covering over their nose and mouth.
Vaccines for homebound residents
In order to help ensure all Reading residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the town will be providing doses to homebound residents over the next week.
The Public Health Department was recently provided with a small number of doses for the effort, and in order to be considered homebound, a resident must be someone who cannot leave their home under normal, everyday circumstances and/or requires significant and taxing effort and assistance from another person, particularly when getting in and out of a motor vehicle. Homebound people can leave home for religious services, medical appointments or to take a quick walk or car ride.
The town is currently working to identify individuals who are homebound, and those who meet the description are encouraged to contact town staff at 781-942-6653 on Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Building and space discussion
This Thursday evening the Select Board, School Committee, Finance Committee and Board of Library Trustees will hold a joint meeting to discuss the town’s needs for space, buildings and land in the near and longer term. The discussion will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held remotely over Zoom and livestreamed on RCTV.
Trash pickup moved back one day
Due to the Patriots Day holiday, this week’s trash and recycling pickup will be pushed back by one day. Those whose normal collection day is Friday will have their trash and recycling picked up on Saturday.
Mask Up Reading!
With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, the Reading Public Health Department has launched a new "Mask Up Reading!” initiative, which the town hopes will help raise community awareness, provide safety guidance on a continual basis and render aid as needed. Notifications and alerts will be posted on the town’s website (readingma.gov), on social media and on signs across town.
The town is also asking residents to wear a mask or face covering whenever they are not at home or in a personal vehicle, maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others, observe the state’s stay at home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., review the latest CDC guidance, get a flu shot, talk about COVID-19 precautions with household members, neighbors, friends and colleagues, stay home when experiencing symptoms and don’t hesitate to get a COVID-19 test. Full details of the initiative can be found on the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Veterans Memorial Trust Fund Committee, 9 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
