By MAC CERULLO
READING - The Select Board is expected to have a busy meeting on Tuesday, with numerous agenda items covering a variety of issues in town. Among the issues set to be discussed, the Select Board will hold a hearing to approve adding the Health Director position to the FY21 Classification Schedule, provide a local elections update, discuss outdoor dining, vote to approve the Tree City Designation, vote to appoint a Town Accountant, provide an update on the water tank project, discuss the town’s energy policy and approve a letter against MBTA service cuts. All of that is expected to begin after the Select Board opens in executive session to discuss legal matters related to the Reading Public Library. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom and livestreamed over RCTV, with the executive session expected to begin at 7 and the open portion of the meeting at approximately 8 p.m.
---
Vote by mail applications available
The town’s annual elections will be held on April 6, and anyone who is eligible may vote by mail or absentee if they wish. Those who plan to vote by mail should submit a vote by mail application to Town Hall as soon as possible, and the deadline to request an application will be March 31 at 5 p.m. The application can be found on the town’s website, and once submitted voters can also submit their mail-in ballots through the mail or through the drop box at Town Hall. Voters can also check their voter status online as well ahead of the upcoming election.
---
Coronavirus update
Reading is continuing to see low levels of coronavirus transmission, with the latest update reporting only 22 new cases as of March 16. The town had 60 active cases at that point, down 24 from the prior update, and overall the town has had 1,685 total positives since the pandemic began. Reading’s death toll remained flat at 48 and 42 residents reportedly recovered, bringing the total recovery count to 1,567. Ten cases have also been transferred to other jurisdictions. The town remains “yellow” in the state report for the eighth straight week.
The Reading Board of Health’s policy regarding the wearing of masks in public indoors remains in effect in order to help avoid any future spread and prevent a resurgence in town. Residents are reminded that anyone who enters a business or a residential/commercial property with more than one unit is required to wear a mask or another suitable face covering over their nose and mouth.
---
Mask Up Reading!
With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, the Reading Public Health Department has launched a new "Mask Up Reading!” initiative, which the town hopes will help raise community awareness, provide safety guidance on a continual basis and render aid as needed. Notifications and alerts will be posted on the town’s website (readingma.gov), on social media and on signs across town.
The town is also asking residents to wear a mask or face covering whenever they are not at home or in a personal vehicle, maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others, observe the state’s stay at home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., review the latest CDC guidance, get a flu shot, talk about COVID-19 precautions with household members, neighbors, friends and colleagues, stay home when experiencing symptoms and don’t hesitate to get a COVID-19 test. Full details of the initiative can be found on the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle and the Sports Editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.