READING - Town Fire Chief Gregory Burns confirmed Meadow Brook Golf Club’s new clubhouse will almost certainly be declared a total loss in the wake of yesterday’s three-alarm fire at the Grove Street construction site.
According to Burns, by the time firefighters arrived at the scene of the blaze shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the nearly completed two-story structure was fully engulfed in flames.
In fact the fire was deemed so intense that first responders, besides immediately striking second-and-third alarms to bring mutual aid from nearby communities, dismissed the possibility of trying to fight back the flames via an interior assault.
“We were first notified [about the clubhouse fire] at 4:57 a.m. Central dispatch received multiple calls from different locations…People could already see [the glow from the fire] through the woods,” the fire chief explained.
“The building was all-involved,” added Burns in a phone interview this morning. “It became an exterior attack for us because it was so involved.”
Thankfully, no one was inside the building at the time of the blaze. Authorities also confirmed that no firefighters or other first responders were injured yesterday while battling the three-alarm fire, which drew mutual assistance from Stoneham, Woburn, Burlington, Wilmington, North Reading, and Melrose, amongst other regional fire forces.
Yesterday’s fire marked the second time in a year that the clubhouse building at Meadow Brook was destroyed in a fire. Given that the latest blaze started in a brand new building that was still under construction - no workers were on scene when the fire was first spotted - many in town suspect foul play as the cause of the fire.
According to Burns, though well aware of those rumors, the community’s arson team has yet to determine how the blaze started. Those investigating the fire include a Reading fire captain, one local police department detective, and representatives from State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey’s office.
An initial report on the team’s findings is expected to be released in the next couple of days.
In a prepared statement released yesterday afternoon, Meadow Brook’s Board of Governors expressed gratitude for firefighters’ quick response, as the private golf club’s officers believe the roaring fire could have easily spread elsewhere on the 60-acre site.
According to Meadow Brook representatives, they are fully cooperating with fire investigators.
“The Meadow Brook Board of Governors is heartbroken about the
3-alarm fire that raged through our clubhouse construction project this morning. We want to send our profound thanks to the Reading Fire Department and first responders from Reading and surrounding towns who worked so hard to minimize the spread,“ board members stated in yesterday’s release.
“After last year’s devastating fire that destroyed our 75-year-old clubhouse, the new clubhouse at Meadow Brook was nearing completion and expected to open in mid-June,” the statement continues. “The Board is currently working with authorities to gather information and will update membership when we know more.”
According to Burns, though the new clubhouse was well-along in construction, as sheet-rock and other interior finish work was being completed, a handful of factors likely contributed to the blaze’s quick spread.
Foremost along those conditions was the fact that construction crews had not yet completed much of the final ceiling finish work on the first floor and in an upper story attic space, which provided the blaze an easy pathway to jump floors.
