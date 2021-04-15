READING – The new season of the Reading Select Board debuts Tuesday at 7 p.m. If RCTV is looking for a series name, “Like the comet” might be a perfect fit.
Before Chris Haley decided to run against Vanessa Alvarado, he described himself as, “a complete ghost in the whole town. You can ask 100 people and zero people would know who I was.”
That explains why he often introduced himself as, “Haley, like the comet.” It must have worked. After getting 2,014 votes in the April 6 election and beating Alvarado, Haley is Reading’s newest Select Board member.
It all started with a text.
Haley’s wife Amanda received that text in January from a friend, suggesting that a certain family member consider a run for the Select Board.
“I’m always the guy who sits in the background, observes, and makes all my decisions that way. I’m never the guy out front. I always sit in the back, observe what’s happening and make my own decision. I’m five moves ahead usually of everybody in certain scenarios. And that’s how I’ve always been with my business, navigating the things with my current wife, my ex-wife, and trying to keep the peace between everybody and making my daughter happy.
“It was one of those where, somebody had to run for Select Board. I’ve always given my opinion on things, but never actually acted. Rather than me just complaining all the time, I’d actually be able to make a difference. That’s essentially what started the whole thing.”
But how did he know the text wasn’t a suggestion for Amanda to run?
“My wife could never run. She doesn’t have a filter,” said Haley. “I have a filter. She’s amazing and I love her to death but she doesn’t have a filter for things. It would not play well at all.”
With just days before his first meeting, Haley is still somewhat of an unknown.
As of last Tuesday, he had never met or spoken with Town Manager Bob LeLacheur. He’s only seen LeLacheur on RCTV at Select Board meetings. “Just having his tie untied the whole time. Looks like he’s had a busy day today.”
Last Tuesday he spoke with current chair Mark Dockser for the first time. According to Haley, the subject of Dockser’s endorsement of Alvarado never came up. Haley won’t get the chance to meet Dockser, LeLacheur or other board members Tuesday. Like all Select Board meetings in the past year the meeting will be remote and televised on RCTV. Haley will be sitting in his office at Intellibeam, looking out over the train depot at the end of Haven Street.
The election may be over, but questions remain.
Except for brief exchanges during sign-holding events around town, Haley never met or spoke with Vanessa Alvarado. And on videos or while campaigning, he never mentioned her name.
“I don’t think I mentioned Vanessa’s name ever,” said Haley.
Ok, why not?
“I didn’t mention her in the beginning because I wanted them to know me, not to know her or whomever I was facing. It’s not something against Vanessa per se. If you ran, I would be doing the same thing. It’s more I want my name to be on everyone’s mind instead of my opponent. If it costs me one vote, it can cost me the election. So essentially that’s a decision I made to just say opponent.”
How did he vote in the recall election?
“I would prefer not to answer that question.”
Haley may be best known for the videos he posted on Facebook, including one in which he played Rocky running through the streets of Philadelphia. He’s details oriented and the video is proof.
“I don’t know how I ended up with it. It had to be something from YouTube by me watching something and it came up as a suggestion,” explained Haley. “I saw the beginning scene where he jumps out and then the train goes by. I’m like … I have a train out here. And then I start looking and the clock towerish thing where he jumps the bench, I’m like, there’s an exact thing like that in the center.”
About those details. It starts with Haley leaving his house. Look at the number. Haley changed the number of his Tennyson Road home to match the 2313 number where Rocky lived. There’s more.
“That whole Rocky video, I think the majority of people do not know, it is almost frame for frame his entire run. He jumps out, he waves to the train, they say go get’em Rocky. He runs up the train tracks, jumps over benches, all of that, I had a script written out and everything. I had kids for 45 minutes. That’s why there are more kids in the middle than in the end because they all tailed off.
“It was very fun and interesting but I knew I needed something that would let people know … look at this maniac running around Reading dressed as Rocky. I taped my hands, I still have the shirt right there,” he said pointing to the shirt hanging on his office door. “I was an unknown person before all this. And maybe I still am, I don’t know. I wanted to make an impression that I know Reading. I’ve been here for 12 years.”
For the record, there are some things he wants to clear up.
First, that bench he jumps over in front of Town Hall isn’t the real thing. It was borrowed from his daughter’s pre-school and is much smaller. The grunts as he jumped over, however, we’re legit.
And he’s not a runner.
“No. I have asthma. I needed my inhaler after all these things. It was two days worth of shooting because we screwed up the train thing. Then I had the brilliant idea of just running in place while the train went by and it makes it look like I’m running with the train.”
After shooting the video, he paid a price.
“Running on rock train tracks with Chucks on is ill-advised. You feel every single rock.”
Chucks? Haley went down to the Converse store at the Assembly Square Mall and purchased the exact same shoes Sylvester Stallone wore in the movie.
“I paid a lot of attention to details … When I set my mind to something I go all in and I see it through to the end in the best way that I know possible. It might be the right way. I might not end up winning, but I knew these little things that I could do. Nobody voted for me because of the house number being the same as in the Rocky video. I cared about that because it’s something little that you could do.”
Haley wore a gray double shirt in the video, just like Stallone. He switched Italian Stallion to Haley for Reading in “horrible writing because he had horrible writing.” And it was all off-center on the shirt, even though that bothered Haley.
“When I came up with the idea of shooting videos, I knew what we had. I knew I would want to go out to the selected areas where they were so it’s a more personal approach. Because no one knew who I was. So, I had to do something to put myself out there and Facebook isn’t the be all, end all. I’m sure the majority of people who voted for me either weren’t on Facebook or not on the internet to begin with … it’s more I had the infrastructure already here for me to do it.”
Part of that infrastructure was the $2,000 company cameras he used for the Meet the Candidate Night last March along with his Apple AirPods.
“It wouldn’t really matter that much per se, but I just want people to know that I’m putting in the effort. I’m doing all this stuff that I don’t have to because I want people to know that I want it. I’m not just some random dude who woke up and said ‘I’m going to run. Vote for me. And I’ll see you in April.’ I put the time in, I put the effort into every single thing that I do. It’s just who I am.”
There were actually 13 videos made, but even his most passionate supporters only saw seven of them Six videos were never released, “that may or may not ever see the light of day. For controversial or negative reasons and I didn’t want to end up going down that road. I didn’t want my videos to take a negative tone. I wanted to keep things positive.”
Haley is looking forward to his first meeting, even if it takes the form of a four-hour zoom meeting.
“I’m a night owl kind of person anyway to begin with. I’m up to midnight on some days anyways because I’ll be doing remote stuff for clients. I’m conditioned for these late hours things.”
During the campaign he focused on parking, public safety, and small business. Regardless of what’s ahead, Haley is ready to dive in.
“100 percent. And I’m going to see it through to the end. I know I’m going to add my take to it. But I’m going to see everything through to the end.”
Haley, like the comet. Episode 1 is Tuesday.
