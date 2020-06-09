READING - Steering more municipal resources towards reopening the town’s battered economy, the Board of Health will revert to a once-weekly update of COVID-19 figures as data increasingly indicates an abating of the outbreak. Since last Friday, according to town officials, there have been just seven new confirmed novel coronavirus infections, which represents an approximate 2 percent jump in case totals over a six-day period between May 29 and June 3. According to the latest Board of Health data, which is now being released every Wednesday, a total of 209 Reading citizens had tested positive for the contagion as of June 1. “May 31, 2020 is our last daily reporting on the Town of Reading’s COVID-19 cases. Beginning on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, we will transition to updating our COVID-19 cases to every Wednesday at 4 p.m.,” explained the Board of Health in a release uploaded onto the municipality’s website. For at least the past few weeks, Reading officials have been tracking a sure but steady drop in the rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community. The Board of Health, which had previously attributed the ballooning size of the community outbreak on the easy spread of the pathogen through local long-term care facilities, has been tracking a consistent decline in that infection rate for a number of weeks now. Yesterday, the local health officials credited outgoing Board of Health Chair Emmy Dove for helping to manage and contain the spread of the virus. Dove, who recently resigned from her post, is being replaced as chair by Board of Health member Eleanor Tate Shornkoff. Dove, who works in the infectious disease industry, was a leading advocate for Reading's early adoption of a facial covering mandate, which was instituted on April 22 — close to two-weeks before Mass. Governor Charles Baker instituted a similar emergency executive order. When the mask order was imposed within Reading, the community had just seen its COVID-19 case numbers surge by a staggering 60-plus percent in less than a week. "Ms. Dove's dedicated service and public health leadership to the Reading community during the pandemic has been tremendous and is deeply appreciated," her colleagues stated in a statement released yesterday. With the latest casualty coming over the past few days, at least 33 town residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications. Because the infection poses a mortal danger to elderly and immune-compromised populations, local and state authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to social-distancing protocols as the outbreak shows signs of dissipating. According to the Board of Health, there are presently 167 active COVID-19 cases, a label given to individuals who are required to serve an isolation period to prevent them from infecting others with the contagion. To date, say local officials, 109 residents have recovered from the infection. The substantial decline in new cases comes as state leaders are allowing an expanding list of area businesses to reopen their premises. On Monday, Baker announced the second phase of that reopening plan would begin on June 8. Under the Phase II classification, restaurants will reportedly be allowed to reopen outdoor dining areas, so long as tables are spaced at least six feet apart. Party sizes will also be capped at six customers per table. Hotels and lodging will also be able to accept additional guests with restrictions. Lodging facilities will still be prohibited from offering amenities such as gym, conference room, and indoor pool access. As those economic restrictions are being lifted, the Board of Health yesterday also clarified that a prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people does not apply to individuals who are outdoors — except when close contact athletic activities are involved. "The Board of Health wants to draw the public’s attention to the fact that [on Tuesday…Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker clarified Emergency Order 13, which limits gatherings to ten or fewer persons, [by saying,] 'This Order does not prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in an unenclosed, outdoor space such as a park, athletic field, or parking lot.'" "Guidance by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is emphasized by the Reading Board of Health: residents are advised that social distancing should be practiced at all times, and they are required to wear a face covering if they cannot maintain at least six feet of space between themselves and others," the local officials added.
Board of Health managing loosening atmosphere around COVID-19
- By PATRICK BLAIS
