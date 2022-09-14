READING – To some it was the culmination of a process that began back in 2007. To others it was a reason to break out the Welch’s Sparkling Rose.
“I feel like I have to pinch myself honestly,” said Recreation Administrator Genevieve Fiorente after the Select Board’s unanimous vote approving $1.5 million in ARPA funds to start the remaking of Birch Meadow. “I never thought the day would come and that I would still be here when it happened. I’m just beyond excited that this is prioritized for the community and I think it’s going to be just a great asset overall for everyone.”
In a four-hour meeting Tuesday, the Select Board approved ARPA funds for five different uses. It’s a scene that’s been going on for months, with the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) recommending how to spend portions of the town’s $7.6 million ARPA pie and the Select Board then discussing and eventually approving those recommendations.
But this time was different.
It started with the arrival of the Sparkling Rose and cupcakes courtesy of board member Karen Herrick. And it included applause when each of the five items were approved, a far cry from the silence or occasional “thank you” of previous approvals.
“I’d like to congratulate Reading. It’s been a long road getting here. Cheers to us all and celebrate,” said Herrick following the votes.
But it also led to RAAC chair Marianne Downing’s surprise at the pop-up party, which she viewed via Zoom.
“We’re not done yet. The worst is yet to come, we’re warning you,” said Downing. “I didn’t know it was a time for celebration.”
Downing was referring to RAAC’s last meeting on Oct. 12, a meeting that will include a decision on how much money to give the town’s essential employees. The subject has led to spirited discussions by RAAC members and with $1,917,314 left to spend, there is still much work ahead.
But you couldn’t blame Fiorente for celebrating.
The board vote means Phase 1 of the Birch Meadow Master Plan can finally break ground in 2023. It all began in 2007 with the formation of the Birch Meadow Master Plan Subcommittee. As the timeline in the Select Board packet explained, the plan has been revisited and reviewed many times. From Subcommittee to Working Group, from town survey to town consultant, there’s been much discussion but no actual work done. That will change with the board’s vote.
“It’s just going to be another massive win for the town,” said Chris Haley on the start of the project.
The money will cover the creation of a central spine/walkway ($800,000) that starts at the leftfield corner of the varsity softball field and goes to the left of the tennis courts to the parking lot. It would include a pavilion with benches and a restroom as well as a lacrosse practice wall ($150,000). The final piece of Phase 1 is $550,000 for the Imagination Station parking lot that will include 38 spaces as well as wetland restoration. Tuesday’s Select Board packet includes drawings of the work and additional information.
When Phase 1 is complete, the plan is to add two artificial turf softball fields and a soccer field where there are three grass softball fields now. Also, pickleball courts behind the fieldhouse and turf fields behind Coolidge are in the plans.
As for the other four recipients:
The Burbank YMCA received $96,100 for the creation of four major programs for children and adults with disabilities. The four programs include adaptive swim lessons for children and young adults, adaptive water exercise programs for adults with disabilities, a weekly or biweekly social group for children and young adults with disabilities, and mental health services. Reading residents will get first priority for any classes.
The Historical Commission will get $13,500 to digitize 20 original photographs and maps of Reading History, many of which are currently on display in the Conference room and Select Board room in Town Hall. The money would also go to hire a temporary archivist to sort, catalog, and store documents, books, and photographs in the Town Archive collection and to upgrade the current collection management database.
The Conservation Commission will get $22,500 to manage invasive species, manage Bare Meadow, as well as installing a bike rack at Mattera Cabin.
And finally, the Reading Food Pantry will receive $46,200 that includes money for two new refrigerators ($12,000), a year’s worth of gift cards ($19,200), and a space consultant to find a new home for the pantry in Reading ($15,000).
In total, the Select Board approved an additional $1,673,800 in spending from the town’s ARPA funds.
Since May, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) had approved spending most of the town’s original ARPA funds ($7,592,234) and the Select Board, which has the final say, has agreed. Many were deemed time-sensitive.
The Select Board has approved:
$2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools.
$650,000 to help limit the water and sewer rate increase.
$900,000 for Elder Services.
$250,000 for covid supplies and test kits.
$77,000 for flood mitigation at Maillet Sommes.
$8,000 to survey two pieces of land on Sanborn Lane.
$11,620 for the Trails Committee for work at Mattera Cabin along with boardwalk improvements.
$100,000 for the Town Forest Committee to continue its work to remove dead trees and invasive species.
And adding Tuesday night:
$1,500,000 for Phase I of Birch Meadow
$91,600 for YMCA Adaptive Swimming overseen by the Rec Committee
$13,500 for the Historical Commission
$22,500 for the Conservation Commission
$46,200 for the Reading Food Pantry
That comes to $5,670,420, or 75 percent of the town’s ARPA funds. The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee meets for the last time Oct. 12 and the Select Board will then vote on their recommendations. Another party could be on that agenda.
