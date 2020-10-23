READING - Still unable to fill key teaching vacancies, Schools Supt. Dr. John Doherty may implement a reduced in-person learning program for high schoolers, some of whom may not see the inside of a classroom until early November.
In a message addressed parents and families on Sunday, Doherty in a blog post explained that personnel shortages continue to plague the district as central office administrators look to fully implement Reading’s hybrid learning plan, which proposes to have students split their time between in-person and virtual or at-home learning sessions.
High school pupils will be amongst the last to return to classroom settings in Reading. Starting today, under the third stage of the district’s phase-in plans, pupils in grades 1 and 2 began heading back to school for the first time since March.
According to the superintendent, under the revised schedule being contemplated, high school pupils would report to RMHS for in-person classes just twice — instead of four times — every 14-days. The change, which will result in a prolonged phase-in period, means RMHS freshmen and sophomores won’t resume face-to-face until Nov. 2.
“The disadvantage with this model is that students are only in person two days out of 10 days instead of four days out of 10 days,” Doherty explained. “The biggest advantage is that students are coming to school in person. We worked with the RTA on reviewing other models for RMHS, but collectively felt that this model was the best option of the least optimum options.”
The latest snag with the RMHS scheduling comes a little over a week after Doherty predicted the community would phase the district’s entire student body into the hybrid plan before the start of November. Specifically, earlier this month, school officials announced that RMHS students and pupils in grades 1 through 5 would begin returning to the classroom on Oct. 19.
That schedule will remain unchanged for younger pupils, but the phase-in will be delayed by a week at RMHS, where upperclassmen will begin their phase-in on Oct. 26.
“For the week of October 26, approximately half of each class for Grades 11/12 will be in person for the entire school day on Monday and Tuesday. The other half of the class will be live streamed into the class with a combination of synchronous and asynchronous lessons,” the superintendent wrote in the Sunday blog post.
“Each class will switch on Wednesday and Thursday with the students who were remote on Monday and Tuesday being in person and the students who were in person on Monday and Tuesday being remote,” he continued.
Beginning on the week of Nov. 2, RMHS’ upperclassmen will shift to a full-remote schedule as pupils in grades 9 and 10 are assimilated back into a classroom on a part-time basis. As with the upperclassmen, half of the freshmen and sophomores will be in-person on Monday and Tuesday, while a second cohort heads back on Wednesday and Thursday.
Under the original hybrid plan approved by the School Committee back in August, students would attend classes under a biweekly schedule that rotated between two cohort groups.
Specifically, half of all pupils in Cohort A would attend classes between Monday and Thursday in their respective school buildings, while the cohort B group learned from home virtually.
All pupils would then partake in a half-day remote learning on Fridays, which would allow custodial staff extra time to disinfect all educational facilities.
The following week, Cohort B would be in school between Monday and Thursday, while Cohort A pupils engaged in remote learning.
