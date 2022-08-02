READING — Few would dispute that Reading’s firefighters bore the brunt of the pandemic during the early days of the emergency. While the rest of society hunkered down at home the town’s first responders continued reporting to work, where they often found themselves in close contact with the virus long before anyone understood it’s true nature.
Now, as town leaders debate how Reading should spend its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the town’s firefighters are urging people not to forget about their sacrifices.
Recently the Reading Firefighters Association submitted a letter to the Reading Chronicle advocating that a portion of the town’s ARPA funds to be used to provide hazard pay for public safety workers.
“Two years ago, we did our jobs without hesitation. We did not ask for special pay, though it was common talk in the newspapers and social media,” the letter reads. “Today, we ask that we be compensated. Compensated by federal funds, that cost this town nothing, for the essential work we performed for over two years for the town, its residents and its visitors.”
The letter was written in response to discussions regarding hazard pay held at a recent Reading ARPA Advisory Committee meeting, during which committee members expressed unease about how they would fairly divide up the remaining funds in a way that was appropriate and equitable.
Originally the unions representing the town’s public safety workers, teachers and education professionals and custodians/DPW/cafeteria workers collectively requested nearly $6 million in funds for hazard pay. Given that Reading currently has just under $3.6 million in ARPA funds remaining, representing slightly less than half of the town’s original allotment, it wouldn’t be possible for the town to give everyone what they wanted.
Dave Ferreira, president of the Reading Firefighters Association, said he recognizes those challenges and is less concerned about the department receiving a specific amount. For the firefighters, it’s more of a matter of principle.
“Everybody is kind of looking for something and we’re not ones to go ask for anything, that’s not what we are or what we’re here to do,” Ferreira said. “But we’d like to be compensated a little bit.”
Ferreira said he felt compelled to speak out because based on some of the recent conversations he believes many residents may not fully appreciate what the firefighters actually went through early in the pandemic.
During the spring of 2020 he and other firefighters often spent significant time away from their families to avoid infecting them with the virus. Ferreira said he was changing his clothes in the backyard, entering the house through the basement and showering before greeting his family members. It was worse for those who rode in ambulances with COVID-19 patients, for them it was almost impossible to avoid the virus and the psychological impact that had was substantial.
“In this profession you understand that you could possibly get injured or die doing it, but the risk with the pandemic and the unknown is no one knew how it was spreading and how we were contracting it,” Ferreira said. “We were passing it on to our families, our wives, our kids, our parents, so we were adding that layer of stress to the whole situation, because they didn’t sign up for any of that.”
“It was extremely chaotic,” said Joe Lapolla, the department’s EMS coordinator. “We didn’t know exactly what the virus was or what it was going to do. Direction from the CDC was coming daily and was changing almost hourly in terms of how fast it was spreading and what precautions we needed to take and especially what treatments were going to be.”
Ferreira said during the first six months of the pandemic the department had 21 firefighters contract COVID-19, and he also noted that the department played an integral role in helping distribute the vaccine once it became available last spring.
Discussions regarding the use of ARPA funds for hazard pay are expected to continue in the coming months, and Ferreira said he hopes when the time comes, town leaders don’t forget about the firefighters’ contributions.
“We want to make sure we don’t miss the bus,” Ferreira said.
