READING - This Tuesday paving work will be conducted on several roads across town, including the stretch of County Road from Wescroft Road to the cul-de-sac, all of Jere Road, Longwood Road from West Street to 57 Longwood, Prospect Street from Woburn Street to the end of the public way, and Grove Street from 392 Grove to the cul-de-sac.
Paving will being around 7 a.m. and residents who need their vehicles during that time should be prepared for potential delays during construction. On-street parking will be prohibited, and if work is occurring on affected residents’ scheduled trash days, all trash and recycling should be by the curb by 6 a.m. For more information, call the DPW’s Engineering Division at 781-942-9082.
---
Art Walk returns
This week the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
---
West Nile Virus threat raised to moderate
Last week the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced three new human cases of West Nile Virus, all three of which are believed to have originated in Middlesex County. Based on those test results, recent increases in WNV in mosquitoes and weather favorable for mosquito activity, the WNV risk level of 38 communities — including Reading — was raised from low to moderate.
WNV is transmitted via mosquito bite and can infect people of all ages, though people over the age of 50 are at highest risk for severe disease. Most people infected won’t have any symptoms, though some that do can experience fever and flu-like illness, and in rare cases more serious illness.
To avoid infection, residents are urged to apply insect repellent with DEET when outdoors, to be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, wear long-sleeved clothing, and to drain standing water and ensure all screens are properly installed around the home.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Select Board, 12 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
School Committee Policy Subcommittee, 5:30 p.m., RMHS Guidance Suite Lobby.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.