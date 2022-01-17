READING - The town’s refuse hauler continues to struggle with COVID-related staffing shortages, but town officials believe residents should see a near full resumption of services this week.
According to an updated message to residents posted on the DPW’s webpage last Friday, JRM Hauling and Recycling officials reportedly plan to catch-up on missed curbside recycling and trash pickups this week.
Because the staffing disruption occurred as the firm was scheduled to picking up Christmas trees, the private contractor is also extending the contracted secondary service for a second week.
“After dealing with several delays last week, JRM is making every effort to catch up on rubbish [and] recycling pickup, so please be patient if JRM has not been by yet,” town officials advised late last week. “For this week’s collection, please leave your rubbish/recycling curbside on your scheduled day.”
“JRM just informed us that Christmas tree pickup will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 22,” the latest message to the community continued. “Please leave your trees curbside for pickup on your scheduled day.”
Town residents first realized something was amiss with the community’s refuse services at the outset of this month, when various citizens complained that no one had been by to empty their barrels and recycling bins.
Municipal leaders, acknowledging the problem was widespread, has since urged the public to be understanding as the Peabody-based trash hauler deals with substantial staffing disruptions being caused by the latest surge in COVID-19 infections.
In addition, JRM officials, in a message posted on its website, has explained that the service disruptions extend beyond their staff, as work crews are also apparently experiencing delays and schedule disruptions at outside trash disposal and dumping sites.
“Please know we are doing everything we can, including adding more routes to address these delays, and we thank you for your patience during this time,” reads part of a pop-up window message that appears on the Peabody company’s website.
Based out of Peabody, JRM Hauling and Recycling provides trash disposal and recycling services for various municipalities and private businesses.
Reading is far from the only community being impacted by the manpower shortages, as curbside trash disposal services have also reportedly been disrupted in Wakefield, Peabody, Salem, Beverly, and Gloucester.
