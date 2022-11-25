From STAFF REPORTS
READING - The community yet again dug deep to help out their neighbors in Reading and beyond by donating thousands of dollars worth of foodstuffs to area pantries just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to local philanthropists Bill and Priscilla Squires, who along with Edgemont Avenue residents Robert and Margaret Nelson sponsored a “Big 8” food drive challenge, Reading’s citizenry dropped off thousands of canned foods and other pantry staples during a weekend event in mid-October.
In a recent email to the Reading Chronicle, the Squires family heralded the community for once again exceeding food drive expectations by donating an estimated $7,000 worth of items to the Reading Food Pantry, the Woburn Council of Social Concern Food Pantry, La Collaborativa and San Lucas Episcopal Church in Chelsea, and the Lazarus House in Lawrence.
“More than 200 people young and old dropped off donations at our two locations on Oak Ridge Road and Edgemont Ave. People gave anywhere from one or two items, to multi-packs, to entire cases of food,” boasted Bill Squires.
“Here are the remarkable totals collected: rice - 325 bags, peanut butter - 210 jars, tuna and meats - 275 cans, tomatoes - 260 cans, vegetables - 300 cans, snack bags - 500, black beans - 370 cans, and mac and cheese - 400 boxes,” he continued. “Each food pantry received about ten cases of different foods and were extremely grateful, especially before Thanksgiving.”
More recently, during a one-day food drive sponsored on Nov. 19 by the town’s First Congregational Church, town residents filled up some 35 storage bins with donations (see letter on A2). The Woburn Street church was able to replenish the shelves at the Reading Food Pantry, which is presently serving up to 125 local households.
“In a two hour span we collected about 35 containers of goods – heavy items consolidated in cartons, lighter items in bags. The donations were shared between our own food pantry, and one in Lawrence,” explained church spokesperson Gay Williams.
Volunteers are hoping to build off of the latest charity successes by hosting a New Year’s weekend drive aimed at gathering blankets and comforters. According to the Squires family, organizers are currently trying to secure sponsors for the upcoming holiday drive, which will have the same “challenge”-oriented format that was made popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During October’s “Big 8” challenge, two local companies stepped forward as “sponsors” and agreed to purchase a total of $500 worth of sundries if Reading’s citizenry met food drive goals to collect at least 1,200 separate containers of food.
“We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped with this drive, including: Joe Dwyer, Mary Kate Fischer, Debbie and John Kwiatek, Mary Christine and Tom Paxton, Judy Dunn, Stevie Meehan, Jay and Katherine Lenox and Susan Gravallese,” said Squires.
“Looking ahead, this New Year’s weekend we’re hoping to get a Challenge sponsor for our Blanket/Comforter and Food Drive! Start putting aside new and used blankets and comforters, please,” the Oak Ridge Road resident also asked residents.
