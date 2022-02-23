READING - A 34-year-old Reading man will reportedly serve at least one year in a federal prison for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine with various Boston area drug dealers.
According to US District Attorney Rachel Rollins’ office, federal Judge George O’Toole ordered local resident Adam Smith to a prison term of one-year-and-one day during a sentencing hearing in the Moakley Courthouse in Boston late last week. Upon being released from prison, the 34-year-old must also enroll for three years in the federal government’s supervised release program.
According to prosecutors, Smith’s sentencing hearing comes after he pled guilty in May of 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Authorities say that back in 2018, the Reading man met with two drug dealers in Boston, where Smith arranged to purchase meth at a wholesale rate from a distribution ring out of Phoenix, Arizona.
In the spring of 2019, US Postal Service investigators apparently became aware of the conspiracy after seizing a package sent from Arizona that contained two-pounds of the highly-addictive stimulant.
Authorities say the seized drug shipment was supposed to be split evenly between Smith and his partners.
“In April 2019, investigators seized a two-pound package of meth from Phoenix that was being shipped to Massachusetts. Smith had contributed cash toward the purchase of this seized meth and was supposed to receive one pound,” Rollins’ office explained in a prepared statement released late last week.
Members of a federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, including agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dept. of Homeland Security, and various state and local law enforcement departments, reportedly set up a sting operation targeting Smith in the summer of 2019 using a cooperating witness.
During the encounter in a Boston coffee shop, the Reading man reportedly agreed to begin buying meth from a new California supplier. He was promptly arrested by federal officials shortly after walking away from that gathering with a pound of the illicit substance.
“In August 2019, Smith agreed to purchase a pound of meth from a cooperating witness, who said the meth was coming from a new supplier in California,” the U.S. District Attorney’s office said. “Smith met with the cooperating witness at a coffee shop in Boston and took possession of a pound of meth he believed was from the California supplier. Smith was subsequently arrested after exiting the coffee shop.”
