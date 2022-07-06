READING - A porch fire which spread into a Colonial Drive home last night quickly spiraled out-of-control after a the flames ignited multiple propane tanks stored on the approximate half-acre property.
According to preliminary reports about the blaze from Assistant Fire Chief Tony DelSignore, firefighters under the command of Fire Capt. Scott Myette managed to get the three-alarm blaze under control at around 10:15 p.m. last night, but not before the propane tank explosion and a nearby utility pole caught ablaze.
"I commend firefighters for working swiftly under very difficult conditions to contain this three-alarm fire," Assistant Chief DelSignore said after the fire was extinguished. "We thank the many crews who responded for their help."
Fortunately, given the involvement of the flammable gas, no firefighters were injured while battling the fire.
Though the three-bedroom residence at 35 Colonial Court has sustained substantial smoke and water damage and will likely be declared a total loss, all three residents of the home were similarly unhurt.
Reading firefighters were first dispatched to the single-family neighborhood by the Killam Elementary School at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night to investigate reports of a porch fire.
“Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire consuming the deck and porch of the residence which had extended into both floors of the home and the attic. Captain Scott Myette immediately struck a second alarm due to the severity of the conditions,” DelSignore explained in a prepared statement released this morning.
“The fire quickly spread to propane tanks located on the property, which caused an explosion that fueled the fire, necessitating a third alarm for additional manpower. The electrical service drop, which extended from the utility pole to the residence, also caught fire,” the assistant fire chief added.
Local firefighters and investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office have not yet identified the cause the fire. According to local officials, firefighters from at least 10 area communities, including Woburn, North Reading, Burlington, Melrose, Wakefield and Winchester, rendered mutual aid during last night’s response.
“The residence sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage worth an estimated $250,000. The three residents of the home are displaced and are being helped by family and friends,” Delsignore advised the community this morning.
