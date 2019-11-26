READING – Reading Rotary has named Reading Police Department Patrolman David Savio the recipient of the Club's 2019 Unsung Hero Award.
Officer Savio was honored as part of Rotary District 7930’s Unsung Hero Awards Night at its Foundation Diner held on November 7th at Andover Country Club.
Reading Rotary selected Patrolman Savio as a special person in the community who wakes up every morning and puts others before himself and dedicates his work to helping others in need, truly embodying the Rotary motto: “Service above Self.”
Patrolman Savio exemplifies the core values of duty, honor and selfless service. He has served the Reading community for 25 years and has been recognized countless times by the community for his support and dedication. Serving as Safety Officer, Officer Savio was awarded the AAA Gold Award for traffic safety and the MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) Officer of the Year Award.
He has been awarded four Commendations from the RPD for distinction in service, including saving the life of a man trapped under a car in 2009. In addition, Officer Savio is a Field Training Officer and has been featured in an educational documentary entitled “Behind Blue Lights.”
In his spare time, Officer Savio is also an active supporter of “Sean’s Ride” for MIT Officer Sean Collier who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings and an active member of the Road Dawgs Motorcycle Club which supports active and retired law enforcement.
Reading Rotary presented Patrolman Savio with a Paul Harris Fellowship Award, one of the highest honors Rotary can give to an individual. In addition to the recipient's recognition exemplifying the highest ideals of Rotary, Clubs or Rotarians recognize Paul Harris Fellows from donations made The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International which supports Rotary’s world-wide programs. Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International.
Also honored at the Foundation Dinner was Cpl. Micaila Britto, USMC Ret. Cpl. Britto is medically retired from the armed forces due to injuries she received in service. She currently serves as Director of Veterans Services in Raynham. Rotary District 7930, which funding from Clubs including Reading, donated funds for a Great Dane service dog for Micaila. Rabbit, the service dog, allows Micaila to be more mobile and assist her with balance. Rabbit was trained at the Service Dog Project, Inc in Ipswich. (servicedogproject.org).
Reading Rotary is a humanitarian, service organization and is part of Rotary International. Rotarians are all volunteers working to contribute to their communities. Reading Rotary runs the Reading Fall Street Faire and the Snack Shack, supports Adopt-a-Family and many local organizations.
To join or learn more about Reading Rotary, visit its website readingmarotary.org, find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or email President Mike Collins at mfc723@verizon.net.
